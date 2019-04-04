Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement With Rolls-Royce

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) today announced that it
has extended its Long-Term Purchase Agreement (LTPA) with Rolls-Royce to
supply rotating disc quality specialty materials for their Trent engine
family. The LTPA extends Rolls-Royce and ATI’s agreement through 2029.
“We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with
Rolls-Royce, partnering with them on the development of next generation
jet engines and supporting their legacy jet engine supply chain,” said
Robert S. Wetherbee, ATI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This
agreement reliably secures Rolls-Royce’s supply of critical materials
for their innovative engine portfolio for the next ten years.”
“This agreement covers the production of a wide range of critical
products used to make Rolls-Royce’s next-generation jet engines as well
as spare parts for in-service engines. It supports ATI’s market-leading
alloy development and broad production capabilities, including our
iso-thermal forging operations,” said John Sims, Executive Vice
President, High Performance Materials and Components Segment. “In
recognition of ATI’s commitment to innovation, quality and operational
reliability, Rolls-Royce awarded ATI a majority share of all materials
covered under this LTPA. We are honored to support Rolls-Royce as they
work to confidently deliver on this unprecedented aerospace ramp.”
“We are very pleased to have signed another long-term agreement with ATI
for disc quality nickel alloys. Rolls-Royce’s supply chain requires on
time delivery of the highest quality materials. ATI’s track record of
cost, quality and delivery performance has been a key consideration in
award of this contract. This new contract provides an opportunity for
Rolls-Royce and ATI to further develop their relationship and to enjoy
engine production and services volume growth,” said Warrick Matthews,
Executive Vice President, Procurement and Installations Supply Chain,
Rolls-Royce.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements are based on management's current expectations and include
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which
we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information
concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in
our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no
duty to update our forward-looking statements.
Creating Value Thru Relentless Innovation™
ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials
and complex components. ATI revenue was $4.0 billion for the
twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Our largest markets are
aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong
presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and
other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing
differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique
manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative
new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders
for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace
products. See more at our website ATImetals.com.
