Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allegheny Technologies Incorporated    ATI

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(ATI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : ATI Provides Update on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) today announced that its first quarter 2019 earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.13. Sales for the first quarter are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion.

“Our first quarter financial results are below our expectations as we faced unexpected operational headwinds in both of our business segments,” said Robert S. Wetherbee, ATI President and Chief Executive Officer. In the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) segment, the company cited a greater than anticipated negative impact from the continued disruption in third party nickel powder billet supply, as well as higher operating costs due to the accelerated ramp of nickel powder production and the temporary margin compression caused by the rapid drop from prior months’ cobalt prices.

In ATI’s Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segment, the STAL joint venture experienced lower than anticipated demand in China, including continued softness in the high-end consumer electronics market, which drove an extended production downtime around the Lunar New Year holiday period. “This lower demand, coupled with increased operating costs for the newly expanded STAL joint venture production facilities, resulted in lower than expected profitability in the quarter,” said Mr. Wetherbee. Additionally, ATI’s U.S. Flat Rolled business faced weaker than expected demand for commodity stainless products due to customer inventory destocking actions that resulted in operational inefficiencies in its downstream finishing operations.

For both segments, the company believes that these negative impacts will lessen in the second quarter. They are not expected to affect company performance in the second half of 2019.

“We continue to work proactively with our customers to jointly address current supply constraints related to the ongoing aerospace production ramp. In addition, we have full confidence in Boeing’s ability to address the current 737 MAX issues, and as previously announced, we expect to maintain our current production and delivery schedules related to that aircraft. Accordingly, we believe that our financial results will improve in the second quarter and throughout the balance of 2019 and that progress toward our longer-term objectives remains on pace,” concluded Mr. Wetherbee.

ATI will announce its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 23 and conduct a teleconference at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

Creating Value Thru Relentless Innovation™

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. ATI revenue was $4.0 billion for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Our largest markets are aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products. See more at our website ATImetals.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:02pALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Provides Update on First Quarter 2019 ..
BU
04/08ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI to Maintain Current Production Schedul..
BU
04/05ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement w..
AQ
04/04ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Timothy Harris to Join ATI as Chief Digita..
BU
04/04ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement W..
BU
04/01ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for F..
BU
03/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Wins $45 Million Supply Contract for D..
BU
03/14ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI STAL Joint Venture Commissions New Lin..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 250 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 269 M
Debt 2019 1 041 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,94
P/E ratio 2020 10,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 3 406 M
Chart ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Wetherbee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Harshman Executive Chairman
Patrick J. DeCourcy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Diane C. Creel Lead Independent Director
James E. Rohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED24.07%3 406
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%6 242
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-2.72%4 934
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD20.80%4 015
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD23.14%3 505
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About