Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : ATI to Maintain Current Production Schedules for 737 MAX and LEAP 1-B

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) affirmed that it
anticipates maintaining its current production and shipping schedules
for all materials and components supplied to the Boeing 737 MAX and CFM
LEAP 1-B programs during the recently announced temporary aircraft
production slowdown scheduled to begin in mid-April 2019.
“We are in daily contact with our key customers and we will continue to
reliably meet our supply commitments that support their production
schedules for the 737 MAX, LEAP 1-B and other major aerospace programs,”
said Robert S. Wetherbee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We
continue to prioritize operational and delivery reliability to allow our
partners to focus on mitigating the impact of this production adjustment
without concern. We have full confidence in Boeing and its global engine
supply chain to continue building on momentum gained over the last year
to meet the historic ramp up for this important aircraft.”
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements are based on management's current expectations and include
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which
we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information
concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in
our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no
duty to update our forward-looking statements.
