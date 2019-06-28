Log in
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(ATI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results

06/28/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its second quarter 2019 results conference call scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET after the planned release of second quarter 2019 results. The conference call will be webcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImetals.com. To access the webcast, visit ATImetals.com and select “Conference Call”. Conference call replay will be available on ATImetals.com.

Creating Value Thru Relentless Innovation™

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. ATI revenue was $4.1 billion for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2019. Our largest markets are aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products. See more at our website ATImetals.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 223 M
EBIT 2019 348 M
Net income 2019 197 M
Debt 2019 1 133 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,02
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 3 127 M
Chart ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,4 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Wetherbee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Harshman Executive Chairman
Patrick J. DeCourcy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Diane C. Creel Lead Independent Director
James E. Rohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.96%3 127
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV4.59%5 221
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%4 243
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD-2.10%3 254
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD15.03%3 195
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 866
