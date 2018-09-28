Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its third quarter 2018 results conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 8:15 a.m. ET after the planned release of third quarter 2018 results. The conference call will be webcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImetals.com. To access the webcast, visit ATImetals.com and select “Conference Call.” Conference call replay will be available on ATImetals.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

Creating Value Thru Relentless Innovation™

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. With revenue of $3.8 billion for the twelve month period ending June 30, 2018, our largest market is aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products. ATIMetals.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005229/en/