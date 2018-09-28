Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements are based on management's current expectations and include
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which
we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information
concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in
our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no
duty to update our forward-looking statements.
ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials
and complex components. With revenue of $3.8 billion for the twelve
month period ending June 30, 2018, our largest market is aerospace &
defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the
oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial
markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated
specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and
precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product
development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in
next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products.
ATIMetals.com
