Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allegheny Technologies Incorporated    ATI

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (ATI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its third quarter 2018 results conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 8:15 a.m. ET after the planned release of third quarter 2018 results. The conference call will be webcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImetals.com. To access the webcast, visit ATImetals.com and select “Conference Call.” Conference call replay will be available on ATImetals.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

Creating Value Thru Relentless Innovation™

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. With revenue of $3.8 billion for the twelve month period ending June 30, 2018, our largest market is aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products. ATIMetals.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC
02:16pALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for T..
BU
08/17ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Announces CEO Succession Plan
AQ
08/15ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI appoints eventual successor as preside..
AQ
08/14ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors ..
AQ
08/14ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/14ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Announces CEO Succession Plan
BU
07/25Manufacturers Play Down Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
07/24Many Manufacturers Take Tariffs in Stride
DJ
07/24ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
07/24ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23HAYNES INTERNATIONAL : Pricing Perfection, 30% Downside 
08/16Ta-Rough 
08/14Allegheny Tech CEO Harshman to retire, to be succeeded by Wetherbee 
07/24Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) CEO Richard Harshman on Q2 2018 Res.. 
07/24Nucor +3% after KeyBanc upgrade, Steel Dynamics earnings beat 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 007 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 282 M
Debt 2018 1 276 M
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 3 703 M
Chart ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Harshman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. DeCourcy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Diane C. Creel Lead Independent Director
James E. Rohr Independent Director
John D. Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.72%3 703
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-19.38%7 089
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%6 455
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%5 321
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 203
AURUBIS-23.67%3 132
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.