Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its third quarter 2019 results conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET after the planned release of third quarter 2019 results. The conference call will be webcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImetals.com. To access the webcast, visit ATImetals.com and select “Conference Call.” Conference call replay will be available on ATImetals.com.

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. ATI revenue was $4.1 billion for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019. Our largest markets are aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products. See more at our website ATImetals.com.

