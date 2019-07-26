Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
07/26/2019 | 07:01am EDT
Record earnings of $14.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2019
Net interest margin increased to 4.33% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019 (4.07% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 excluding purchase accounting adjustments on a Non-GAAP basis)
Completed share repurchase authorization of one million shares of common stock and approved a new one million share repurchase authorization
HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2019 compared to $7.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the second quarter 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $26.9 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 results included $1.3 million and $625 thousand, respectively, of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses.
“We are extremely pleased with our second quarter results, highlighting a period of execution on our strategic initiatives by Allegiance bankers that resulted in record quarterly earnings of $14.2 million,” said George Martinez, Allegiance’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our solid performance was driven by our talented Allegiance bankers, creating new and deepening existing relationships with our customers and achieving great results for our shareholders. In addition, our experienced credit team has made significant progress toward the integration of one credit culture across Allegiance,” continued Martinez.
“We continue to maintain strong asset quality, capital levels and solid operating results, allowing us to invest in opportunities that drive future performance. During the first half of the year, our ongoing recruitment efforts added ten revenue producers as we continue to invest in future organic and market share growth. Additionally, we completed our current stock buyback program of one million shares and authorized a new program of another one million shares, to provide flexibility as we work to optimize our capital structure. We also made the strategic decision to exit the mortgage warehouse lending program which allows us to redirect operational resources to focus on our core lending. All of this points to the confidence we have in our employees and their ongoing ability to succeed in a highly competitive market, serve the growing needs of both customers and businesses of all sizes, and generate solid returns for our shareholders,” concluded Martinez.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the second quarter 2019 increased $17.8 million, or 63.8%, to $45.6 million from $27.8 million for the second quarter 2018 primarily due to a $1.56 billion, or 58.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets for the same period mainly due to the Post Oak Bancshares, Inc. acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as organic growth for the year-over-year period. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 increased from $44.6 million in the first quarter 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 12 basis points to 4.33% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.21% for the second quarter 2018 and increased 2 basis points from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the second quarter 2019 would have been 4.07% compared to 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 and 4.18% for the second quarter 2018.
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 was $3.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 113.0%, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter 2018 and increased $556 thousand, or 16.9%, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 included $846 thousand of gain on the sale of securities and noninterest income associated with additional accounts from the Post Oak acquisition.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 increased $10.2 million, or 51.5%, to $30.1 million from $19.9 million for the second quarter 2018, and decreased $1.0 million, or 3.3%, from $31.1 million for the first quarter 2019. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and branches from the Post Oak acquisition.
In the second quarter 2019, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 61.93% compared to 64.97% for the first quarter 2019 and 67.05% for the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.19%, 8.10% and 12.52%, respectively, compared to 1.08%, 7.27% and 11.22%, respectively, for the first quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2018 were 1.03%, 9.55% and 11.02%, respectively.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Results
Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $35.5 million, or 64.8%, to $90.2 million from $54.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to a $1.57 billion, or 59.3%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year associated with the Post Oak acquisition. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 12 basis points to 4.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 4.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been 4.05%, compared to 4.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 106.7%, compared to $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 due primarily to additional noninterest income resulting from the Post Oak acquisition along with the gain on sale of securities.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $22.6 million, or 58.6%, to $61.2 million from $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense over the six months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and branches along with merger-related expenses from the Post Oak acquisition.
Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 66.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 63.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.14%, 7.69% and 11.87%, respectively, compared to 1.06%, 9.82% and 11.36%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Condition
Total assets at June 30, 2019 increased $25.4 million, or 0.5%, to $4.79 billion compared to $4.77 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.83 billion, or 61.6%, compared to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to the Post Oak acquisition and organic loan growth.
Total loans at June 30, 2019 increased $51.8 million, or 5.4% (annualized), to $3.86 billion compared to $3.81 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.50 billion, or 63.6%, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $42.4 million, or 4.5% (annualized), to $3.81 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.77 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.50 billion, or 65.2%, from $2.31 billion at June 30, 2018. Excluding loans acquired from Post Oak at acquisition of $1.16 billion, core loans at June 30, 2019 increased $344.7 million, from June 30, 2018.
Deposits at June 30, 2019 increased $80.6 million, or 2.1%, to $3.86 billion compared to $3.78 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.55 billion, or 66.9%, compared to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily related to the Post Oak acquisition.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $37.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $33.8 million, or 0.71%, of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and $14.6 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2019, 0.71% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2018. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from June 30, 2018 reflects the loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition that were recorded at fair value without an allowance for loan losses at acquisition date.
The provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 was $1.4 million, or 0.15% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $1.0 million, 0.11% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019 and $631 thousand, or 0.11% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2018.
Second quarter 2019 net charge-offs were $589 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $210 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019 and $1.4 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $799 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $1.1 million, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2019 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 9254608. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
As of June 30, 2019, Allegiance was a $4.79 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of June 30, 2019, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Allegiance undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
2019
2018
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
232,607
$
258,843
$
268,947
$
191,468
$
200,645
Available for sale securities
348,173
345,716
337,293
300,115
300,897
Total loans
3,857,963
3,806,161
3,708,306
2,440,926
2,358,675
Allowance for loan losses
(27,940
)
(27,123
)
(26,331
)
(23,586
)
(23,831
)
Loans, net
3,830,023
3,779,038
3,681,975
2,417,340
2,334,844
Goodwill
223,642
223,642
223,125
39,389
39,389
Core deposit intangibles, net
24,231
25,409
26,587
2,688
2,883
Premises and equipment, net
59,690
60,327
41,717
18,970
19,049
Other real estate owned
6,294
1,152
630
1,801
1,710
Bank owned life insurance
26,794
26,639
26,480
22,838
22,701
Other assets
42,757
48,036
48,495
40,930
44,308
Total assets
$
4,794,211
$
4,768,802
$
4,655,249
$
3,035,539
$
2,966,426
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,173,423
$
1,181,920
$
1,209,300
$
789,705
$
749,787
Interest-bearing deposits
2,687,217
2,598,141
2,453,236
1,644,086
1,563,999
Total deposits
3,860,640
3,780,061
3,662,536
2,433,791
2,313,786
Borrowed funds
146,998
201,995
225,493
211,569
275,569
Subordinated debt
49,019
48,959
48,899
48,839
48,779
Other liabilities
32,853
34,010
15,337
13,209
8,404
Total liabilities
4,089,510
4,065,025
3,952,265
2,707,408
2,646,538
Common stock
21,147
21,484
21,938
13,397
13,341
Capital surplus
541,979
556,184
571,803
221,762
220,665
Retained earnings
137,342
123,094
112,131
98,968
90,089
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,233
3,015
(2,888
)
(5,996
)
(4,207
)
Total shareholders’ equity
704,701
703,777
702,984
328,131
319,888
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,794,211
$
4,768,802
$
4,655,249
$
3,035,539
$
2,966,426
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
June 30
March 31
December31
September30
June 30
June30
June30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
56,016
$
54,189
$
53,272
$
32,988
$
31,846
$
110,205
$
61,963
Securities:
Taxable
1,837
982
844
636
646
2,819
1,245
Tax-exempt
692
1,290
1,445
1,447
1,451
1,982
2,910
Deposits in other financial institutions
401
688
742
265
250
1,089
466
Total interest income
58,946
57,149
56,303
35,336
34,193
116,095
66,584
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Demand, money market and savings deposits
4,513
3,728
3,367
1,248
887
8,241
1,863
Certificates and other time deposits
7,008
6,256
5,358
4,051
3,284
13,264
6,069
Borrowed funds
1,118
1,827
1,008
1,272
1,472
2,945
2,508
Subordinated debt
736
735
732
729
734
1,471
1,439
Total interest expense
13,375
12,546
10,465
7,300
6,377
25,921
11,879
NET INTEREST INCOME
45,571
44,603
45,838
28,036
27,816
90,174
54,705
Provision for loan losses
1,407
1,002
2,964
—
631
2,409
1,284
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
44,164
43,601
42,874
28,036
27,185
87,765
53,421
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Nonsufficient funds fees
139
162
190
175
214
301
390
Service charges on deposit accounts
365
325
363
177
106
690
329
Gain on sale of securities
846
—
—
—
—
846
—
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets
70
1
(429
)
—
1
71
1
Bank owned life insurance
155
159
163
137
138
314
279
Rebate from correspondent bank
884
896
988
613
564
1,780
1,008
Other
1,386
1,746
1,059
826
782
3,132
1,444
Total noninterest income
3,845
3,289
2,334
1,928
1,805
7,134
3,451
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,415
19,684
18,167
12,965
12,778
39,099
25,572
Net occupancy and equipment
2,088
2,078
1,959
1,281
1,333
4,166
2,605
Depreciation
756
753
802
490
433
1,509
840
Data processing and software amortization
1,735
1,597
1,485
1,226
1,356
3,332
2,409
Professional fees
527
599
670
303
567
1,126
1,036
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
802
728
776
505
494
1,530
1,028
Core deposit intangibles amortization
1,178
1,178
1,229
195
196
2,356
391
Communications
468
430
416
262
259
898
507
Advertising
617
704
704
351
340
1,321
670
Acquisition and merger-related expenses
153
1,173
840
196
625
1,326
625
Other
2,341
2,191
1,998
1,390
1,479
4,532
2,894
Total noninterest expense
30,080
31,115
29,046
19,164
19,860
61,195
38,577
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
17,929
15,775
16,162
10,800
9,130
33,704
18,295
Provision for income taxes
3,681
3,097
2,999
1,921
1,574
6,778
3,028
NET INCOME
$
14,248
$
12,678
$
13,163
$
8,879
$
7,556
$
26,926
$
15,267
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
0.60
$
0.66
$
0.57
$
1.25
$
1.15
Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.58
$
0.59
$
0.65
$
0.55
$
1.24
$
1.12
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
June 30
March 31
December31
September30
June 30
June 30
June 30
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
14,248
$
12,678
$
13,163
$
8,879
$
7,556
$
26,926
$
15,267
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
0.60
$
0.66
$
0.57
$
1.25
$
1.15
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.66
$
0.58
$
0.59
$
0.65
$
0.55
$
1.24
$
1.12
Return on average assets(A)
1.19
%
1.08
%
1.12
%
1.18
%
1.03
%
1.14
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity(A)
8.10
%
7.27
%
7.49
%
10.80
%
9.55
%
7.69
%
9.82
%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)
12.52
%
11.22
%
11.66
%
12.40
%
11.02
%
11.87
%
11.36
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin(C)
4.33
%
4.31
%
4.45
%
4.10
%
4.21
%
4.32
%
4.20
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin-adjusted for acquisition accounting adjustments(D)
4.07
%
4.03
%
4.16
%
4.10
%
4.18
%
4.05
%
4.19
%
Efficiency ratio(E)
61.93
%
64.97
%
60.30
%
63.95
%
67.05
%
63.44
%
66.33
%
Capital Ratios
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated)
Equity to assets
14.70
%
14.76
%
15.10
%
10.81
%
10.78
%
14.70
%
10.78
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)
10.05
%
10.06
%
10.29
%
9.56
%
9.49
%
10.05
%
9.49
%
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital
11.34
%
11.37
%
11.76
%
11.17
%
10.59
%
11.34
%
10.59
%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital
11.58
%
11.61
%
12.01
%
11.53
%
10.96
%
11.58
%
10.96
%
Estimated total risk-based capital
13.27
%
13.28
%
13.70
%
13.94
%
13.41
%
13.27
%
13.41
%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital
10.17
%
10.25
%
10.61
%
10.23
%
9.78
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
Allegiance Bank
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital
12.02
%
11.67
%
11.83
%
11.24
%
11.03
%
12.02
%
11.03
%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital
12.02
%
11.67
%
11.83
%
11.24
%
11.03
%
12.02
%
11.03
%
Estimated total risk-based capital
13.71
%
13.34
%
13.53
%
13.65
%
13.48
%
13.71
%
13.48
%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital
10.57
%
10.31
%
10.45
%
9.98
%
9.84
%
10.57
%
9.84
%
Other Data
Weighted average shares:
Basic
21,257
21,733
21,908
13,371
13,327
21,494
13,294
Diluted
21,546
22,040
22,210
13,637
13,634
21,780
13,588
Period end shares outstanding
21,147
21,484
21,938
13,397
13,341
21,147
13,341
Book value per share
$
33.32
$
32.76
$
32.04
$
24.49
$
23.98
$
33.32
$
23.98
Tangible book value per share(B)
$
21.60
$
21.17
$
20.66
$
21.35
$
20.81
$
21.60
$
20.81
Interim periods annualized.
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes income recognized on acquisition accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, $3.0 million, $3.1 million, $0 and $147 thousand, respectively, for the three months ended and $5.7 million and $207 thousand, respectively, for the year-to-date.
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
3,819,687
$
56,016
5.88
%
$
3,747,234
$
54,189
5.86
%
$
2,312,725
$
31,846
5.52
%
Securities
350,004
2,529
2.90
%
346,686
2,272
2.66
%
315,198
2,097
2.67
%
Deposits in other financial institutions and other
63,962
401
2.52
%
118,749
688
2.35
%
50,227
250
2.00
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,233,653
$
58,946
5.58
%
4,212,669
$
57,149
5.50
%
2,678,150
$
34,193
5.12
%
Allowance for loan losses
(27,125
)
(26,760
)
(24,753
)
Noninterest-earning assets
586,435
559,763
280,852
Total assets
$
4,792,963
$
4,745,672
$
2,934,249
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
350,147
$
1,152
1.32
%
$
338,193
$
963
1.16
%
$
157,588
$
208
0.53
%
Money market and savings deposits
994,557
3,361
1.36
%
880,138
2,765
1.27
%
522,381
679
0.52
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1,331,955
7,008
2.11
%
1,302,958
6,256
1.95
%
827,897
3,284
1.59
%
Borrowed funds
155,969
1,118
2.87
%
283,566
1,827
2.61
%
311,185
1,472
1.90
%
Subordinated debt
48,986
736
6.03
%
48,925
735
6.09
%
48,746
734
6.04
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,881,614
$
13,375
1.86
%
2,853,780
$
12,546
1.78
%
1,867,797
$
6,377
1.37
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,173,662
1,167,172
741,266
Other liabilities
32,525
17,054
7,778
Total liabilities
4,087,801
4,038,006
2,616,841
Shareholders' equity
705,162
707,666
317,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,792,963
$
4,745,672
$
2,934,249
Net interest rate spread
3.72
%
3.72
%
3.75
%
Net interest income and margin
$
45,571
4.32
%
$
44,603
4.29
%
$
27,816
4.17
%
Net interest income and tax equivalent net interest margin
$
45,684
4.33
%
$
44,805
4.31
%
$
28,086
4.21
%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
3,783,662
$
110,205
5.87
%
$
2,286,567
$
61,963
5.46
%
Securities
348,354
4,801
2.78
%
313,990
4,155
2.67
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
91,628
1,089
2.40
%
50,063
466
1.88
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,223,644
$
116,095
5.54
%
2,650,620
$
66,584
5.07
%
Allowance for loan losses
(26,944
)
(24,353
)
Noninterest-earning assets
572,748
276,664
Total assets
$
4,769,448
$
2,902,931
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
344,203
$
2,115
1.24
%
$
194,774
$
525
0.54
%
Money market and savings deposits
937,664
6,126
1.32
%
537,305
1,338
0.50
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1,317,536
13,264
2.03
%
814,196
6,069
1.50
%
Borrowed funds
219,415
2,945
2.71
%
280,967
2,508
1.80
%
Subordinated debt
48,956
1,471
6.06
%
48,716
1,439
5.96
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,867,774
$
25,921
1.82
%
1,875,958
$
11,879
1.28
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,170,435
705,461
Other liabilities
24,832
8,014
Total liabilities
4,063,041
2,589,433
Shareholders' equity
706,407
313,498
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,769,448
$
2,902,931
Net interest rate spread
3.72
%
3.79
%
Net interest income and margin
$
90,174
4.31
%
$
54,705
4.16
%
Net interest income and tax equivalent net interest margin
$
90,489
4.32
%
$
55,260
4.20
%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
June 30
March 31
December31
September30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
Commercial and industrial
$
694,516
$
699,471
$
702,037
$
458,434
$
452,307
Mortgage warehouse
46,171
36,742
48,274
48,876
51,552
Real estate:
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)
1,830,764
1,771,890
1,650,912
1,161,992
1,134,903
Commercial real estate construction and land development
368,108
396,162
430,128
298,916
270,965
1-4 family residential (including home equity)
690,961
658,261
649,311
344,342
330,053
Residential construction
183,991
201,314
186,411
117,740
109,962
Consumer and other
43,452
42,321
41,233
10,626
8,933
Total loans
$
3,857,963
$
3,806,161
$
3,708,306
$
2,440,926
$
2,358,675
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
31,382
$
32,670
$
32,953
$
14,943
$
12,137
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
31,382
32,670
32,953
14,943
12,137
Other real estate
6,294
1,152
630
1,801
1,710
Other repossessed assets
—
—
—
205
740
Total nonperforming assets
$
37,676
$
33,822
$
33,583
$
16,949
$
14,587
Net charge-offs
$
590
$
210
$
219
$
245
$
1,428
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
9,386
$
11,221
$
10,861
$
6,258
$
5,983
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Real estate:
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)
18,218
17,531
17,776
5,006
4,917
Commercial real estate construction and land development
1,541
818
974
694
—
1-4 family residential (including home equity)
2,074
2,928
3,201
2,985
1,237
Residential construction
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
163
172
141
—
—
Total nonaccrual loans
$
31,382
$
32,670
$
32,953
$
14,943
$
12,137
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.79
%
0.71
%
0.72
%
0.56
%
0.49
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.81
%
0.86
%
0.89
%
0.61
%
0.51
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
89.03
%
83.02
%
79.90
%
157.84
%
196.35
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.72
%
0.71
%
0.71
%
0.97
%
1.01
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.06
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.25
%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. Allegiance believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
June 30
March 31
December31
September30
June 30
June 30
June 30
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$
704,701
$
703,777
$
702,984
$
328,131
$
319,888
$
704,701
$
319,888
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
247,873
249,051
249,712
42,077
42,272
247,873
42,272
Tangible shareholders’ equity
$
456,828
$
454,726
$
453,272
$
286,054
$
277,616
$
456,828
$
277,616
Shares outstanding at end of period
21,147
21,484
21,938
13,397
13,341
21,147
13,341
Tangible book value per share
$
21.60
$
21.17
$
20.66
$
21.35
$
20.81
$
21.60
$
20.81
Net income
$
14,248
$
12,678
$
13,163
$
8,879
$
7,556
$
26,926
$
15,267
Average shareholders' equity
$
705,162
$
707,666
$
697,303
$
326,204
$
317,408
$
706,407
$
313,498
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net