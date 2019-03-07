Allegiant : Announces Agreement In Principle For Dispatchers Contract With International Brotherhood of Teamsters

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant dispatchers, have reached tentative agreement on all remaining open issues for the first collective bargaining agreement between the parties. The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the Allegiant flight dispatchers, which is expected to occur by the end of April. Allegiant currently employs 34 flight dispatchers.

"We are pleased to have come to an agreement with the IBT and our dispatchers, and commend the efforts of all involved," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "Our team of dispatchers is at the heart of our operation, and we appreciate their dedication and commitment to this process."

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant dispatchers began in 2017. The parties had resumed negotiations in January of 2019 following the failed ratification of a prior tentative agreement reached between the parties in May of 2018. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group's exclusive representative on October 26, 2016.

