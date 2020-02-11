Log in
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
02/11 10:11:31 am
163.61 USD   +2.32%
10:01aALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces Service Expansion In 11 Cities
PR
02/05ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : Close to new upside potential
01/29ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Allegiant Travel : Announces Service Expansion In 11 Cities

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces nine new nonstop routes, including expanded service to San Diego, Las Vegas and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $43.* 

"With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures."

The new seasonal routes to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) include:

  1. San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $43.* 
  2. Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) – beginning June 4, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $69.*
  3. Tucson, Arizona via Tucson International Airport (TUS) – beginning June 5, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new seasonal routes to San Diego via San Diego International Airport (SAN) include:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning June 3, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $43.* 
  2. Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning June 3, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $69.*
  3. Billings, Montana via Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) – beginning June 4, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $59.*
  4. Medford, Oregon via Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR) – beginning June 4, 2020 with fares as low as $59.*
  5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning June 5, 2020 with fares as low as $69.*
  6. Idaho Falls, Idaho via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) – beginning June 5, 2020 with fares as low as $59.*

The new seasonal route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) from Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI) begins June 4, 2020 with fares as low as $49.* 

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 12, 2020 for travel by Aug. 15-17, 2020, depending on route. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & -government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant Travel Company 

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-service-expansion-in-11-cities-301002367.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2020
