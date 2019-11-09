Log in
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Allegiant Travel Company Survives, In Part, Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

11/09/2019 | 12:00am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Allegiant Travel Company (NasdaqGS: ALGT) ("Allegiant" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently, a class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada against Allegiant and certain of its executives survived, in part, Defendants' attempts to have the case dismissed.  The operative complaint filed in the class action lawsuit alleges that Allegiant used second-hand aircraft to fly travelers, and that beginning in 2015, Allegiant experienced numerous aircraft maintenance and repair issues with its second-hand aircraft which, the class action complaint alleges, resulted in cancellations, delays, emergency landings, and aborted takeoffs.  At the same time, the class action alleges, Allegiant and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding safety and reliability.  Then, according to the class action complaint, in April 2018, the CBS television network broadcast a story regarding Allegiant's maintenance and repair issues, and Allegiant's stock price dropped thereafter.   

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Allegiant stock, you may have standing to hold Allegiant harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible.  You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.  If you email, please include your phone number. 

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term holder of Allegiant stock, you can [Click here to join this action].  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia.  The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.  For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.  Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-algt-alert-johnson-fistel-announces-shareholder-class-action-against-allegiant-travel-company-survives-in-part-motion-to-dismiss-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-300954851.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
