Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allegiant Travel Company    ALGT

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allegiant Travel Company : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its first quarter 2019 financial results conference call for Wednesday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.     

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 450 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: Christopher Allen: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300831202.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
08:56pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
PR
07:15pALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Reports March 2019 Traffic
PR
04/03ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces Aircraft Base in Savannah, New Jobs and Future Grow..
PU
03/20ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Sunseeker Resorts Breaks Ground On Transformational Charlotte..
PR
03/18ALLEGIANT : and TPG Sixth Street Partners Announce Up To $1 Billion Partnership ..
PR
03/18ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation..
AQ
03/18ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
03/12ALLEGIANT : Reports February 2019 Traffic
PR
03/07ALLEGIANT : Announces Agreement In Principle For Dispatchers Contract With Inter..
PR
02/28ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About