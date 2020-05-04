Log in
Allegiant Travel Company : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

05/04/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call for Tuesday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.     

Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF 

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: Hilarie Grey: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: ir@allegiantair.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301052427.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2020
