ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY (ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Company : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Earnings Call

01/07/2019 | 03:30pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results conference call for Wednesday, January 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.


When: 

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT





Who:

Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., chairman and chief executive officer



John Redmond, president



Scott Sheldon, COO/executive vice president and CFO





How: 

Web Address: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 75 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-call-300774147.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2019
