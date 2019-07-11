Log in
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
  Report  
Allegiant Travel Company : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

07/11/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its second quarter 2019 financial results conference call for Wednesday, July 24 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.     

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: Christopher Allen ir@allegiantair.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300883818.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2019
