Allegiant Travel : Reports December 2018 Traffic

01/09/2019 | 07:49pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2018. 

Scheduled Service



December 2018

December 2017

Change

Passengers

1,061,552

1,067,530

(0.6%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

974,429

977,595

(0.3%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,191,089

1,191,755

(0.1%)

Load factor

81.8%

82.0%

(0.2) pts

Departures

7,678

7,842

(2.1%)

Average stage length (miles)

901

900

0.1%






4th Qtr 2018

4th Qtr 2017

Change

Passengers

3,183,524

3,027,401

5.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

2,846,246

2,717,524

4.7%

Available seat miles (000)

3,457,044

3,284,429

5.3%

Load factor

82.3%

82.7%

(0.4) pts

Departures

23,017

22,077

4.3%

Average stage length (miles)

877

881

(0.5%)










Full year 2018

Full year 2017

Change

Passengers

13,606,103

12,138,146

12.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

12,145,601

10,901,161

11.4%

Available seat miles (000)

14,340,674

13,031,824

10.0%

Load factor

84.7%

83.7%

1.0 pts

Departures

96,554

88,432

9.2%

Average stage length (miles)

875

876

(0.1%)



­­


                                                                       

Total System*






December 2018

December 2017

Change

Passengers

1,071,403

1,077,800

(0.6%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

986,296

989,389

(0.3%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,222,161

1,230,736

(0.7%)

Load factor

80.7%

80.4%

0.3 pts

Departures

7,925

8,155

(2.8%)

Average stage length (miles)

897

895

0.2%






4th Qtr 2018

4th Qtr 2017

Change

Passengers

3,239,286

3,077,039

5.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

2,898,303

2,766,503

4.8%

Available seat miles (000)

3,605,069

3,430,711

5.1%

Load factor

80.4%

80.6%

(0.2) pts

Departures

24,300

23,322

4.2%

Average stage length (miles)

866

872

(0.7%)










Full year 2018

Full year 2017

Change

Passengers

13,750,199

12,310,122

11.7%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

12,307,247

11,106,772

10.8%

Available seat miles (000)

14,899,874

13,612,003

9.5%

Load factor

82.6%

81.6%

1.0 pts

Departures

101,212

93,061

8.8%

Average stage length (miles)

868

870

(0.2%)


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

 

Preliminary Financial Results




$ per gallon

December 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.07

Fourth quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.34

Full year 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.33


Guidance(1)


4th quarter 2018

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) – year over year change

+3.7 – 4.1%




Full year 2018

Operating income – millions USD

$241 - $245

Depreciation and amortization expense – millions USD

$127 - $131


1 – Both quarterly and full year guidance is subject to change

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 75 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-december-2018-traffic-300776026.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2019
