Allegiant Travel : Reports December 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2018.

Scheduled Service



December 2018 December 2017 Change Passengers 1,061,552 1,067,530 (0.6%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 974,429 977,595 (0.3%) Available seat miles (000) 1,191,089 1,191,755 (0.1%) Load factor 81.8% 82.0% (0.2) pts Departures 7,678 7,842 (2.1%) Average stage length (miles) 901 900 0.1%









4th Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Change Passengers 3,183,524 3,027,401 5.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,846,246 2,717,524 4.7% Available seat miles (000) 3,457,044 3,284,429 5.3% Load factor 82.3% 82.7% (0.4) pts Departures 23,017 22,077 4.3% Average stage length (miles) 877 881 (0.5%)

















Full year 2018 Full year 2017 Change Passengers 13,606,103 12,138,146 12.1% Revenue passenger miles (000) 12,145,601 10,901,161 11.4% Available seat miles (000) 14,340,674 13,031,824 10.0% Load factor 84.7% 83.7% 1.0 pts Departures 96,554 88,432 9.2% Average stage length (miles) 875 876 (0.1%)



Total System *









December 2018 December 2017 Change Passengers 1,071,403 1,077,800 (0.6%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 986,296 989,389 (0.3%) Available seat miles (000) 1,222,161 1,230,736 (0.7%) Load factor 80.7% 80.4% 0.3 pts Departures 7,925 8,155 (2.8%) Average stage length (miles) 897 895 0.2%









4th Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Change Passengers 3,239,286 3,077,039 5.3% Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,898,303 2,766,503 4.8% Available seat miles (000) 3,605,069 3,430,711 5.1% Load factor 80.4% 80.6% (0.2) pts Departures 24,300 23,322 4.2% Average stage length (miles) 866 872 (0.7%)

















Full year 2018 Full year 2017 Change Passengers 13,750,199 12,310,122 11.7% Revenue passenger miles (000) 12,307,247 11,106,772 10.8% Available seat miles (000) 14,899,874 13,612,003 9.5% Load factor 82.6% 81.6% 1.0 pts Departures 101,212 93,061 8.8% Average stage length (miles) 868 870 (0.2%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results





$ per gallon December 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.07 Fourth quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.34 Full year 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.33

Guidance(1)

4th quarter 2018 Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) – year over year change +3.7 – 4.1%





Full year 2018 Operating income – millions USD $241 - $245 Depreciation and amortization expense – millions USD $127 - $131



1 – Both quarterly and full year guidance is subject to change

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 75 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

