|
Allegiant Travel : Reports December 2018 Traffic
01/09/2019 | 07:49pm EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2018.
Scheduled Service
December 2018
December 2017
Change
Passengers
1,061,552
1,067,530
(0.6%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
974,429
977,595
(0.3%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,191,089
1,191,755
(0.1%)
Load factor
81.8%
82.0%
(0.2) pts
Departures
7,678
7,842
(2.1%)
Average stage length (miles)
901
900
0.1%
4th Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Change
Passengers
3,183,524
3,027,401
5.2%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
2,846,246
2,717,524
4.7%
Available seat miles (000)
3,457,044
3,284,429
5.3%
Load factor
82.3%
82.7%
(0.4) pts
Departures
23,017
22,077
4.3%
Average stage length (miles)
877
881
(0.5%)
Full year 2018
Full year 2017
Change
Passengers
13,606,103
12,138,146
12.1%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
12,145,601
10,901,161
11.4%
Available seat miles (000)
14,340,674
13,031,824
10.0%
Load factor
84.7%
83.7%
1.0 pts
Departures
96,554
88,432
9.2%
Average stage length (miles)
875
876
(0.1%)
Total System*
December 2018
December 2017
Change
Passengers
1,071,403
1,077,800
(0.6%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
986,296
989,389
(0.3%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,222,161
1,230,736
(0.7%)
Load factor
80.7%
80.4%
0.3 pts
Departures
7,925
8,155
(2.8%)
Average stage length (miles)
897
895
0.2%
4th Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Change
Passengers
3,239,286
3,077,039
5.3%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
2,898,303
2,766,503
4.8%
Available seat miles (000)
3,605,069
3,430,711
5.1%
Load factor
80.4%
80.6%
(0.2) pts
Departures
24,300
23,322
4.2%
Average stage length (miles)
866
872
(0.7%)
Full year 2018
Full year 2017
Change
Passengers
13,750,199
12,310,122
11.7%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
12,307,247
11,106,772
10.8%
Available seat miles (000)
14,899,874
13,612,003
9.5%
Load factor
82.6%
81.6%
1.0 pts
Departures
101,212
93,061
8.8%
Average stage length (miles)
868
870
(0.2%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
December 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.07
Fourth quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.34
Full year 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.33
Guidance(1)
4th quarter 2018
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) – year over year change
+3.7 – 4.1%
Full year 2018
Operating income – millions USD
$241 - $245
Depreciation and amortization expense – millions USD
$127 - $131
1 – Both quarterly and full year guidance is subject to change
Allegiant®
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 75 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-december-2018-traffic-300776026.html
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
|
|