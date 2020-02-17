Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allegiant Travel Company    ALGT

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allegiant Travel : Reports January 2020 Traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:24pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2020. 

Scheduled Service



January 2020

January 2019

Change

Passengers

1,061,034

924,957

14.7%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

964,773

857,008

12.6%

Available seat miles (000)

1,180,041

1,054,498

11.9%

Load factor

81.8%

81.3%

0.5 pts

Departures

7,774

6,782

14.6%

Average stage length (miles)

880

901

(2.3%)

                                                                       

Total System*



January 2020

January 2019

Change

Passengers

1,069,139

930,238

14.9%

Available seat miles (000)

1,221,070

1,080,826

13.0%

Departures

8,081

6,981

15.8%

Average stage length (miles)

877

898

(2.3%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results




$ per gallon

January estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.20

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-january-2020-traffic-301006146.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
02:24pALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Reports January 2020 Traffic
PR
02/13ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces Closing Of Repricing And Upsize Of Term Loan B Faci..
PR
02/11ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces Service Expansion In 11 Cities
PR
01/29ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces Scott DeAngelo As EVP & Chief Marketing Officer
PR
01/29ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
01/29ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
01/29ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Becomes Official Airline Of The Indianapolis Colts
PR
01/24ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces Service Expansion with 4 New Nonstop Routes From AU..
AQ
01/15WSJ 2019 Airline Scorecard
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group