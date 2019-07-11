Log in
Allegiant Travel : Reports June 2019 Traffic

0
07/11/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2019. 

Scheduled Service



June 2019

June 2018

Change

Passengers

1,594,128

1,394,025

14.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,355,240

1,207,563

12.2%

Available seat miles (000)

1,576,993

1,388,810

13.5%

Load factor

85.9%

86.9%

(1.0) pts

Departures

11,176

9,662

15.7%

Average stage length (miles)

828

850

(2.6%)

 

 


2nd Quarter 2019

2nd Quarter 2018

Change

Passengers

4,131,855

3,681,944

12.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,603,076

3,245,774

11.0%

Available seat miles (000)

4,311,182

3,795,815

13.6%

Load factor

83.6%

85.5%

(1.9) pts

Departures

29,567

25,992

13.8%

Average stage length (miles)

853

864

(1.3%)

 

 

                                                                       

 Total System*



June 2019

June 2018

Change

Passengers

1,606,651

1,399,801

14.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,373,019

1,216,117

12.9%

Available seat miles (000)

1,618,098

1,427,826

13.3%

Load factor

84.9%

85.2%

(0.3) pts

Departures

11,478

10,047

14.2%

Average stage length (miles)

827

842

(1.8%)

 

 


2nd Quarter  2019

2nd Quarter 2018

Change

Passengers

4,169,536

3,704,113

12.6%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,654,369

3,276,599

11.5%

Available seat miles (000)

4,447,066

3,922,294

13.4%

Load factor

82.2%

83.5%

(1.3) pts

Departures

30,547

27,063

12.9%

Average stage length (miles)

853

858

(0.6%)

 

 


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

 

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

June 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.11




$ per gallon

2nd quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.22



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-june-2019-traffic-300883856.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2019
