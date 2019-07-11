Allegiant Travel : Reports June 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2019.
Scheduled Service
June 2019
June 2018
Change
Passengers
1,594,128
1,394,025
14.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,355,240
1,207,563
12.2%
Available seat miles (000)
1,576,993
1,388,810
13.5%
Load factor
85.9%
86.9%
(1.0) pts
Departures
11,176
9,662
15.7%
Average stage length (miles)
828
850
(2.6%)
2nd Quarter 2019
2nd Quarter 2018
Change
Passengers
4,131,855
3,681,944
12.2%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,603,076
3,245,774
11.0%
Available seat miles (000)
4,311,182
3,795,815
13.6%
Load factor
83.6%
85.5%
(1.9) pts
Departures
29,567
25,992
13.8%
Average stage length (miles)
853
864
(1.3%)
Total System*
June 2019
June 2018
Change
Passengers
1,606,651
1,399,801
14.8%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,373,019
1,216,117
12.9%
Available seat miles (000)
1,618,098
1,427,826
13.3%
Load factor
84.9%
85.2%
(0.3) pts
Departures
11,478
10,047
14.2%
Average stage length (miles)
827
842
(1.8%)
2nd Quarter 2019
2nd Quarter 2018
Change
Passengers
4,169,536
3,704,113
12.6%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,654,369
3,276,599
11.5%
Available seat miles (000)
4,447,066
3,922,294
13.4%
Load factor
82.2%
83.5%
(1.3) pts
Departures
30,547
27,063
12.9%
Average stage length (miles)
853
858
(0.6%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
June 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.11
$ per gallon
2nd quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.22
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
