Allegiant Travel : Reports June 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2019.

Scheduled Service



June 2019 June 2018 Change Passengers 1,594,128 1,394,025 14.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,355,240 1,207,563 12.2% Available seat miles (000) 1,576,993 1,388,810 13.5% Load factor 85.9% 86.9% (1.0) pts Departures 11,176 9,662 15.7% Average stage length (miles) 828 850 (2.6%)

2nd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2018 Change Passengers 4,131,855 3,681,944 12.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,603,076 3,245,774 11.0% Available seat miles (000) 4,311,182 3,795,815 13.6% Load factor 83.6% 85.5% (1.9) pts Departures 29,567 25,992 13.8% Average stage length (miles) 853 864 (1.3%)

Total System *



June 2019 June 2018 Change Passengers 1,606,651 1,399,801 14.8% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,373,019 1,216,117 12.9% Available seat miles (000) 1,618,098 1,427,826 13.3% Load factor 84.9% 85.2% (0.3) pts Departures 11,478 10,047 14.2% Average stage length (miles) 827 842 (1.8%)



2nd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2018 Change Passengers 4,169,536 3,704,113 12.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,654,369 3,276,599 11.5% Available seat miles (000) 4,447,066 3,922,294 13.4% Load factor 82.2% 83.5% (1.3) pts Departures 30,547 27,063 12.9% Average stage length (miles) 853 858 (0.6%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon June 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.11





$ per gallon 2nd quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.22





Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

