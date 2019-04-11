Allegiant Travel : Reports March 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2019.
Scheduled Service
March 2019
March 2018
Change
Passengers
1,484,326
1,356,305
9.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,386,501
1,267,098
9.4%
Available seat miles (000)
1,610,575
1,445,135
11.4%
Load factor
86.1%
87.7%
(1.6) pts
Departures
10,297
9,316
10.5%
Average stage length (miles)
914
920
(0.7%)
1st Quarter 2019
1st Quarter 2018
Change
Passengers
3,421,538
3,279,368
4.3%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,191,045
3,064,619
4.1%
Available seat miles (000)
3,802,132
3,602,015
5.6%
Load factor
83.9%
85.1%
(1.2) pts
Departures
24,344
23,264
4.6%
Average stage length (miles)
908
916
(0.9%)
Total System*
March 2019
March 2018
Change
Passengers
1,499,688
1,366,270
9.8%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,406,136
1,280,103
9.8%
Available seat miles (000)
1,655,330
1,490,680
11.0%
Load factor
84.9%
85.9%
(1.0) pts
Departures
10,660
9,682
10.1%
Average stage length (miles)
908
914
(0.7%)
1st Quarter 2019
1st Quarter 2018
Change
Passengers
3,450,278
3,302,951
4.5%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,228,594
3,094,805
4.3%
Available seat miles (000)
3,910,239
3,728,563
4.9%
Load factor
82.6%
83.0%
(0.4) pts
Departures
25,200
24,248
3.9%
Average stage length (miles)
904
910
(0.7%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
March 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.21
$ per gallon
1st quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.14
Allegiant®
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 450 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
