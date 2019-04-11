Allegiant Travel : Reports March 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2019.

Scheduled Service









March 2019 March 2018 Change Passengers 1,484,326 1,356,305 9.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,386,501 1,267,098 9.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,610,575 1,445,135 11.4% Load factor 86.1% 87.7% (1.6) pts Departures 10,297 9,316 10.5% Average stage length (miles) 914 920 (0.7%)









1st Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2018 Change Passengers 3,421,538 3,279,368 4.3% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,191,045 3,064,619 4.1% Available seat miles (000) 3,802,132 3,602,015 5.6% Load factor 83.9% 85.1% (1.2) pts Departures 24,344 23,264 4.6% Average stage length (miles) 908 916 (0.9%)

Total System *









March 2019 March 2018 Change Passengers 1,499,688 1,366,270 9.8% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,406,136 1,280,103 9.8% Available seat miles (000) 1,655,330 1,490,680 11.0% Load factor 84.9% 85.9% (1.0) pts Departures 10,660 9,682 10.1% Average stage length (miles) 908 914 (0.7%)









1st Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2018 Change Passengers 3,450,278 3,302,951 4.5% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,228,594 3,094,805 4.3% Available seat miles (000) 3,910,239 3,728,563 4.9% Load factor 82.6% 83.0% (0.4) pts Departures 25,200 24,248 3.9% Average stage length (miles) 904 910 (0.7%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results





$ per gallon March 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.21





$ per gallon 1st quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.14

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 450 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

