News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allegiant Travel : Reports September 2018 Traffic

10/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2018. 

 

Scheduled Service



September 2018

September 2017

Change

Passengers

777,371

658,654

18.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

674,098

576,357

17.0%

Available seat miles (000)

821,846

730,573

12.5%

Load factor

82.0%

78.9%

3.1 pts

Departures

5,723

5,107

12.1%

Average stage length (miles)

846

848

(0.2%)



3rd Quarter 2018

3rd Quarter 2017

Change

Passengers

3,461,267

2,998,476

15.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

2,988,962

2,618,446

14.2%

Available seat miles (000)

3,485,800

3,073,360

13.4%

Load factor

85.7%

85.2%

0.5 pts

Departures

24,281

21,498

12.9%

Average stage length (miles)

845

849

(0.4%)


Total System*



September 2018

September 2017

Change

Passengers

803,283

684,318

17.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

699,075

600,735

16.4%

Available seat miles (000)

888,476

799,262

11.2%

Load factor

78.7%

75.2%

3.5 pts

Departures

6,273

5,696

10.1%

Average stage length (miles)

834

832

0.2%



3rd Quarter  2018

3rd Quarter 2017

Change

Passengers

3,503,849

3,045,642

15.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,037,540

2,672,963

13.6%

Available seat miles (000)

3,643,948

3,220,246

13.2%

Load factor

83.4%

83.0%

0.4 pts

Departures

25,601

22,723

12.7%

Average stage length (miles)

838

842

(0.4%)


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.


Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

September 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.48




$ per gallon

3rd quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.41

 

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-september-2018-traffic-300725356.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2018
