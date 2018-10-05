Allegiant Travel : Reports September 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2018.
Scheduled Service
September 2018
September 2017
Change
Passengers
777,371
658,654
18.0%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
674,098
576,357
17.0%
Available seat miles (000)
821,846
730,573
12.5%
Load factor
82.0%
78.9%
3.1 pts
Departures
5,723
5,107
12.1%
Average stage length (miles)
846
848
(0.2%)
3rd Quarter 2018
3rd Quarter 2017
Change
Passengers
3,461,267
2,998,476
15.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
2,988,962
2,618,446
14.2%
Available seat miles (000)
3,485,800
3,073,360
13.4%
Load factor
85.7%
85.2%
0.5 pts
Departures
24,281
21,498
12.9%
Average stage length (miles)
845
849
(0.4%)
Total System*
September 2018
September 2017
Change
Passengers
803,283
684,318
17.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
699,075
600,735
16.4%
Available seat miles (000)
888,476
799,262
11.2%
Load factor
78.7%
75.2%
3.5 pts
Departures
6,273
5,696
10.1%
Average stage length (miles)
834
832
0.2%
3rd Quarter 2018
3rd Quarter 2017
Change
Passengers
3,503,849
3,045,642
15.0%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,037,540
2,672,963
13.6%
Available seat miles (000)
3,643,948
3,220,246
13.2%
Load factor
83.4%
83.0%
0.4 pts
Departures
25,601
22,723
12.7%
Average stage length (miles)
838
842
(0.4%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
September 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.48
$ per gallon
3rd quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.41
Allegiant®
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
