Allegiant Travel : Reports September 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2019 as well as third quarter 2019.

Scheduled Service



September 2019 September 2018 Change Passengers 770,768 777,371 (0.8%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 639,534 674,098 (5.1%) Available seat miles (000) 775,906 821,846 (5.6%) Load factor 82.4% 82.0% 0.4 pts Departures 5,638 5,723 (1.5%) Average stage length (miles) 808 846 (4.5%)









3rd Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2018 Change Passengers 3,753,611 3,461,267 8.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,170,826 2,988,962 6.1% Available seat miles (000) 3,687,473 3,485,800 5.8% Load factor 86.0% 85.7% 0.3 pts Departures 26,238 24,281 8.1% Average stage length (miles) 824 845 (2.5%)

Total System *



September 2019 September 2018 Change Passengers 799,592 803,283 (0.5%) Available seat miles (000) 855,962 888,476 (3.7%) Departures 6,248 6,273 (0.4%) Average stage length (miles) 802 834 (3.8%)











3rd Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2018 Change Passengers 3,806,369 3,503,849 8.6% Available seat miles (000) 3,888,400 3,643,948 6.7% Departures 27,707 25,601 8.2% Average stage length (miles) 823 838 (1.8%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon September 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.11





$ per gallon 3rd quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.16





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-september-2019-traffic-300934322.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company