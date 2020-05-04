Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allegiant Travel Company    ALGT

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
Allegiant Travel : To Provide Personal Health And Safety Kits To Customers On All Flights

05/04/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a letter to customers sent Sunday, Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon announced that the company will provide complimentary health and safety kits to all customers flying the leisure-focused airline.  The kits, which include a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable non-latex gloves and cleaning wipes, will be rolled out through Allegiant's network this week.  Kits will be distributed to customers as they board their flights.

"Our 4,500 Allegiant team members across America are — as always — one hundred percent focused on making sure your travels are as safe and seamless as possible," Sheldon wrote. "Whether you need to travel today, or are looking ahead to future vacations and long-overdue visits, we understand that your decision to travel is personal, and many factors are involved. And we know that a healthy environment is at the top of that list. It's personal, and it's critical — for you, and for our dedicated crew members who fly every day."

This new program builds on Allegiant's slate of enhanced onboard and in-terminal health and safety measures, including cleaning and disinfection, air purity, low-touch service initiatives aimed at preventing cross-contamination, and social distancing efforts. Details are available on Allegiant's website through a dedicated online resource page, Going the Distance for Health and SafetyTM.

Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email:  mediarelations@allegiantair.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-to-provide-personal-health-and-safety-kits-to-customers-on-all-flights-301052219.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2020
