Allegiant Travel : Triple-A Baseball, Allegiant Announce Historic On-Field Jersey Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Triple-A™ National Championship Game will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee, at the home of the Memphis Redbirds. As part of this year's championship celebration, Triple-A Baseball and Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), the "Official Airline of Minor League Baseball," have announced a partnership that will make Allegiant the first on-field jersey patch partner in Triple-A National Championship Game history.

Played annually in its current format since 2006, the Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting pits the winner of the Pacific Coast League™ against the winner of the International League™ in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy.

The game will be televised live nationally on FS1 and available for live streaming on the FOX Sports app, as well as to MiLB.TV™ subscribers via MiLB.com and the MiLB First Pitch™ mobile app for supported devices.

"We are very happy to have Allegiant on board in this new and innovative way," PCL President Branch Rickey said. "This partnership with Triple-A Baseball is a great way to showcase our growing product and Allegiant's growing product, and we are interested in the possibility of this leading to future on-field jersey sponsorships."

"We're thrilled to continue to strengthen our relationship with Minor League Baseball by playing a unique role at this year's Triple-A National Championship Game," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer. "This partnership enables us to reach communities that we serve across the country, and this special championship game enables us to reach millions of homes via FS1 and MiLB's streaming platforms."

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced a multiyear partnership with Allegiant in July 2018. With more than 120 overlapping markets, including Memphis and many other Triple-A cities, the hometown airline of cities across the country became the official airline of America's hometown baseball teams. Triple-A Baseball is the highest classification of Minor League Baseball. As part of its broader partnership with MiLB, Allegiant will serve as a Presenting Partner at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif., and has presented MiLB CommUNITY Month each August since 2018.

Bringing the Triple-A National Championship Game action to the national television audience will be broadcasting legends George Grande and Jim Kaat, who combined have been a part of 12 Triple-A National Championship Game telecasts. Grande, the veteran MLB broadcaster who has served as the play-by-play voice of the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds, will be in a familiar position working alongside Kaat, the former MLB All-Star pitcher and Emmy-award winning commentator. Grande and Kaat will be joined in the booth by MLB.com's Jim Callis, a familiar contributor on MLB Network and a veteran of several Triple-A All-Star Game and National Championship Game telecasts.

First pitch for the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT from Downtown Memphis.

About Triple-A Baseball

With a history dating back over 130 years, Triple-A Baseball has been in existence longer than the NFL, NBA, or NHL. A total of 30 teams throughout the United States are developing talent for Major League Baseball affiliates while providing affordable, family entertainment for fans of all ages. Triple-A Baseball consists of two leagues at Minor League Baseball's highest classification, the International League which has played consecutively for 136 seasons, and the Pacific Coast League, in its 117th season in 2019. Millions of fans coast-to-coast pack Triple-A Baseball parks annually, with cities spanning the entire United States from Pawtucket, R.I., to Sacramento, Calif.

About Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/ToZT30iauev.

About AutoZone Park

AutoZone Park is the home of Triple-A Baseball's Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC of the USL Championship and is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019. Over 10.7 million fans have passed through its gates since its debut in the spring of 2000, and the venue is home to numerous conventions, meetings, receptions, charity races, and more each year, in addition to sports. Since 2015, nearly $10 million has been invested into AutoZone Park, including new videoboards, an expanded and upgraded Club Level, a playing field replacement, a permanent Team Store, and more, including $2 million in the offseason before 2019.

For more information on the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/nationalchampionship.

