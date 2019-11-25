Allegiant Travel : teams up with the Super Sleuths of Spies in Disguise to Offer Exclusive Family Travel Experiences and Holiday Prizes

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios are teaming up to celebrate Spies in Disguise, an animated spy comedy adventure debuting Christmas Day.

From Thanksgiving through January, in flight, in airports and online, the airline's customers will be a part of the movie's epic journey, with opportunities to win prizes, participate in contests and online sweepstakes*, purchase exclusive holiday gifts and enjoy Spies in Disguise-related surprises and experiences.

In November, Allegiant will unveil a newly-designed aircraft with a Spies in Disguise-themed livery wrapping the exterior, featuring larger-than-life images of the film's lead characters, voiced by stars Will Smith and Tom Holland. The plane will be based at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

On Dec. 2, customers looking for holiday gifts won't have to be super spies to detect Allegiant's special prices on airfares, hotel and rental car reservations offered during the airline's annual Cyber Monday sale, cloaked in a special Spies in Disguise theme.

From Dec. 8 through Dec. 25 online fans will also spy Allegiant's exclusive Spies in Disguise Sweepstakes, with more opportunities to win travel vouchers, movie gift cards and other prizes through the company's website, Allegiant.com/SpiesInDisguise. Be sure to follow Allegiant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Allegiant, or check for updates on our website, Allegiant.com.

Even those customers who don't get a chance to "spy" the aircraft in person will be part of the celebration. Travelers on every Allegiant flight during the promotion will be treated to in-flight goodies such as drink napkins featuring characters from the movie. While on board, Allegiant customers can also check out a special Spies in Disguise edition of the Sunseeker in-flight magazine, featuring an exclusive Q&A with filmmakers.

There's even something exciting for aspiring sleuths. Allegiant will give away 25,000 Junior Spy Kits – featuring a mini-magnifying glass, invisible ink pen, scratch pad and binoculars - at locations including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Orlando-Sanford International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

"More than any other airline, Allegiant is all about making sure families have access to vacations through affordable, nonstop flights – whether they are visiting with relatives in other cities, or heading to a special destination," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's chief marketing officer. "Teaming up with Spies in Disguise to offer some stealthy and unexpected fun is a perfect way to provide an extra treat for kids of all ages this holiday season."

* About the Sweepstakes

The "Fly Like a Spy" Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes runs Dec. 8 – 25, 2019. Fourteen winners will be selected at random to receive the following prizes: one grand prize of $500 worth of Allegiant Air travel vouchers and four movie tickets to a local screening of Spies in Disguise, awarded in the form of a Fandango gift card (valued at $60); three second-place prizes of $250 worth of Allegiant Air travel vouchers and two movie tickets to a local screening of Spies in Disguise, awarded in the form of a Fandango gift card (valued at $30); and 10 third place prizes of $100 worth of Allegiant Air travel vouchers. Participants can enter the Sweepstakes by completing and submitting an entry form at Allegiant.com/SpiesInDisguise.

About Spies in Disguise

Twentieth Century Fox presents a Blue Sky Studios production, Spies in Disguise, an animated spy comedy adventure set in the slick, high-octane, globe-trotting world of international espionage. Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. Spies in Disguise is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor and a screen story by Cindy Davis inspired by the animated short film "Pigeon Impossible" by Lucas Martell. The film stars Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. Spies in Disguise is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Michael J. Travers, p.g.a., with Chris Wedge and Kori Adelson serving as executive producers.

Spies in Disguise opens in U.S. theaters December 25, 2019.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

