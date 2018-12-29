Allegiant : and Make-A-Wish Send Wish kid to New York for New Year's Festivities

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, Fla. is among the top destinations for Make-A-Wish® kids around the country, who dream of visiting the city's fabled theme parks.

But Orlando resident and Make-A-Wish kid Tobi, 16, dreamed of leaving her hometown to visit a different magical city: New York. Her wish? To experience an iconic New Year's holiday in the Big Apple, complete with a Broadway show and the famed Rockettes kick line.

Allegiant ( NASDAQ: ALGT ), the Las Vegas-based airline, flew Tobi and her family to New York Friday, Dec. 28. The airline, in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida, surprised Tobi with a special New York-themed send-off at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Tobi and her fellow passengers enjoyed bagels and beverages served in front of a backdrop of the New York City skyline.

They also got a first look at a time lapse video showing an Allegiant airplane being painted with Make-A-Wish's new logo. The aircraft will serve as one of the world's largest mobile billboards promoting the partnership between Make-A-Wish and Allegiant, highlighting their efforts in making kids' wishes come true.

Tobi, who battles cystic fibrosis, dreamed of visiting New York City because she hopes to one day live and work there as a fashion journalist.

"We are so thankful to Allegiant for making Tobi's wish memorable from the moment she stepped into the airport this morning," said Holly Thomas, Make-A-Wish Vice President of Corporate Alliances. "Allegiant's contribution is crucial as nearly 77 percent of wishes require air travel, making it a mission critical resource. Great partners like Allegiant help us move closer to our vision of granting the life-changing wish of every eligible child."

Since 2012, Allegiant has partnered with Make-A-Wish, helping to fulfill the wishes of more than 1,400 children. The airline is currently a Wish Champion, recognized for making $1 million in annual contributions.

"All of us at Allegiant are proud to be able to fly kids to destinations where their wishes come true," says Hilarie Grey, the airline's director of corporate communications. "Making flying accessible to everyone is embedded in our DNA at Allegiant, and our partnership with Make-A-Wish is an important way we demonstrate that."

Allegiant also announced that proceeds from today's flight will be donated to Make-A-Wish to "pay it forward," helping to enable future wishes.

About Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 35,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 300,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,400 in 2017 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

