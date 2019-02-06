Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allegion    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION (ALLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allegion : Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 29%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per ordinary share of the company, an increase of 29 percent.

“Our action reflects Allegion’s continued commitment to drive sustainable shareholder returns,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “The large increase in the dividend conveys our confidence in the company’s long-term cash flow prospects. In addition, this action supports the company’s balanced capital allocation strategy, including organic growth investments, accretive acquisitions and shareholder distributions. It also shows the board’s support of our plan to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends above our annual earnings growth rate.”

The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion had annual revenues of $2.4 billion in 2017, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the company's financial performance, the company’s growth strategy, the company’s capital allocation strategy, the company’s tax planning strategies, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2018, and in its other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLEGION
05:01pALLEGION : Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 29%
BU
01/23ALLEGION : ISONAS Certified Integrator Training Hits the Road with New Technical..
AQ
01/22ALLEGION : Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter, F..
BU
01/09CES 2019 : Wi-Charge, Alarm.com and Allegion demonstrate innovation in the futur..
AQ
01/07ALLEGION : Schlage® Introduces First-Ever WiFi Enabled Deadbolt to Work with Key..
BU
01/07CES 2019 : Introducing Schlage Encode™-- the First-Ever WiFi Enabled Deadb..
PR
2018ALLEGION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2018ALLEGION : to Attend 2018 Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference
BU
2018ALLEGION : to Attend 2018 Credit Suisse Industrials Conference
BU
2018ALLEGION : Schlage® Teams Up with Amazon to Enhance Smart Home Living
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 733 M
EBIT 2018 551 M
Net income 2018 419 M
Debt 2018 1 091 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 20,50
P/E ratio 2019 18,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 8 469 M
Chart ALLEGION
Duration : Period :
Allegion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 94,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Vice President-Global Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION11.78%8 469
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%43 716
FLIR SYSTEMS12.45%6 830
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 046
S1 CORP--.--%3 499
DORMAKABA12.65%2 806
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.