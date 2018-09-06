Allegion : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Allegion
plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions
provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.21 per ordinary share of the company.
The dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2018, to shareholders of record on
Sept. 17, 2018.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with
leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®,
Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing
on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a
range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other
institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in
almost 130 countries.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
