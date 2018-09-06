Log in
ALLEGION    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION (ALLE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 10:00:00 pm
88.86 USD   -0.38%
11:01pALLEGION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:31pALLEGION : to Attend 2018 Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
08/20SCHLAGE : Expands Its Schlage : Custom™ Door Hardware Collecti..
PR
Allegion : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
09/06/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2018, to shareholders of record on Sept. 17, 2018.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 721 M
EBIT 2018 555 M
Net income 2018 412 M
Debt 2018 1 030 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 20,74
P/E ratio 2019 18,67
EV / Sales 2018 3,49x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 8 474 M
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Vice President-Global Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION12.12%8 280
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%43 087
FLIR SYSTEMS35.80%8 738
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 999
DORMAKABA-23.58%2 968
S1 CORP--.--%2 908
