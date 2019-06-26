Log in
Allegion : Leading Brand Schlage® Supports Contactless Student IDs in Apple Wallet

0
06/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, announced today that Schlage® commercial electronic locks now support contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet – allowing students to open doors in residence halls and other secure spaces with just their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, is the first school to launch contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet using both Transact Mobile Credentials and Allegion locks for a convenient and secure campus experience.

“Best-in-class customer experience through great products and connectivity will drive our future innovation,” said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. “Supporting contactless student IDs through Apple Wallet is an opportunity to leverage our historic strengths as a global security provider while also driving seamless access and simplifying people flow.”

This new capability is specific to Schlage AD-300 and AD-400 electronic locks, which feature built-in credential readers and access control sensors for simplified installation.

“We’ve seen the shift where people are becoming less dependent on cards and more dependent on their mobile phones, and it’s no surprise that college students are embracing this change,” said Jeff Koziol, Allegion business development manager, campus software partner. “Allegion is proud to support this digital and mobile transformation in a way that improves security and the student experience across campuses.”

To help enable contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet, Allegion supports Transact Mobile Credentials.

David Marr, CEO of Transact, said, “To properly serve tech-savvy students, we need to deliver solutions that meet their expectations of a frictionless and elegant experience. Mobile is central to that experience. Transact is excited to have the support of our partner community, like that of Allegion, to enhance and expand a native NFC mobile experience across campuses.”

In addition to adding convenience, contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet provide added security. Universities can remotely issue credentials over-the-air, and credentials are protected by multi-factor authentication and can also be remotely deactivated by the student or university.

Schlage AD-400 Series wireless locks were designed to reduce installation costs on interior access-controlled doors, such as student rooms, faculty offices, classrooms and lab spaces, while offering the adaptability to support future evolutions in technology. The AD-400 and AD-300 locks are available in cylindrical, mortise, mortise deadbolt and exit trim chassis options, and they integrate into popular electronic access control systems.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
