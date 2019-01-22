Log in
Allegion    ALLE

ALLEGION (ALLE)
01/22 04:00:00 pm
82.13 USD   -1.65%
Allegion : Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results

01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, before the market opens.

Later that morning, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at http://investor.allegion.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 1940483. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 734 M
EBIT 2018 551 M
Net income 2018 419 M
Debt 2018 1 102 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 19,21
P/E ratio 2019 17,23
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 7 938 M
Chart ALLEGION
Duration : Period :
Allegion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 94,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Vice President-Global Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION4.77%7 938
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%40 490
FLIR SYSTEMS4.25%6 280
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 399
S1 CORP--.--%3 514
DORMAKABA7.08%2 699
