ALLEGION

(ALLE)
Allegion : Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Results

09/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2019 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, before the market opens.

Later that morning, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at http://investor.allegion.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 4045829. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 866 M
EBIT 2019 598 M
Net income 2019 436 M
Debt 2019 1 142 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
Capitalization 9 510 M
Chart ALLEGION
Duration : Period :
Allegion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 106,90  $
Last Close Price 101,85  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Chief Customer & Digital Officer & Senior VP
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION27.78%9 510
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%43 321
FLIR SYSTEMS INC25.26%7 396
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 036
ADT INC9.15%4 921
S1 CORP--.--%2 722
