ALLEGION (ALLE)
Allegion : to Attend 11th Annual Longbow Research Investor Conference

08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 11th Annual Longbow Research Investor Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 21. The conference will be held at the Millennium Hotel in New York City.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 719 M
EBIT 2018 558 M
Net income 2018 412 M
Debt 2018 1 018 M
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 19,34
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 7 765 M
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Vice President-Global Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION7.21%7 765
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%43 330
FLIR SYSTEMS29.60%8 339
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 064
S1 CORP--.--%2 899
DORMAKABA-30.03%2 687
