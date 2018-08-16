Allegion : to Attend 11th Annual Longbow Research Investor Conference

Allegion
plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will
discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 11th Annual
Longbow Research Investor Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 21. The conference
will be held at the Millennium Hotel in New York City.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with
leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®,
Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing
on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a
range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other
institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in
almost 130 countries.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005315/en/