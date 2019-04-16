Schlage : Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt Now Works With Ring Cameras through Key by Amazon Integration

CARMEL, Ind., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage® , a brand of Allegion that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for nearly a century, today announced the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt is now compatible with Ring video doorbells and cameras via Key by Amazon integration. In January 2019, Schlage introduced the Schlage Encode as the first WiFi enabled smart lock to work with Key, enabling secure remote access from anywhere—and optional in-home delivery for eligible Prime members—without the need for a hub. Now, by linking their Key and Ring accounts, homeowners can easily grant access to trusted friends and family by enabling locking and unlocking in the Live View within the Ring app.

"Today represents another advancement in the evolution of our Schlage Encode deadbolt as a versatile solution for integrations across smart home platforms," said Lee Odess, vice president, solutions providers business at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. "Integrations with both Key and Ring have allowed us to streamline the convenience consumers desire when purchasing smart home products. Schlage continues to offer a wide range of products that set the standard for the greater smart lock manufacturing ecosystem and reaffirms our standing as an industry leader."

The Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the brand's most versatile lock to date, which can be set-up and managed via the Key or the Schlage Home apps. The lock's integration with Key enables users to operate their deadbolt in concert with Ring video doorbells and cameras, streamlining control of their home's security. Ring customers will now be able to lock and unlock their door directly from the Live View of their camera in the Ring app. So, for example, when the dog sitter arrives and chimes a Ring Video Doorbell, customers can pull up the live feed, verify it's the sitter, and unlock their Schlage Encode deadbolt with the push of a button right in the Ring app. Schlage Encode deadbolts are compatible with Ring cameras when set up via the Key app.

"Key by Amazon puts security, convenience, and control in the hands of home and business owners to deliver one common benefit—the magic of being key-free," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. "Working with Schlage and Ring, we are able to offer customers an additional layer of convenience, enabling some of the devices they most trust to protect and manage their homes to work together seamlessly. We look forward to more such integrations that allow customers to use Key how, where, and when they need it."

Using a smartphone, Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt can now be managed through the Schlage Home or Key by Amazon apps to enable the following features:

Lock/unlock your deadbolt and check your lock's status from anywhere when the lock is connected to your home's WiFi.

Manage up to 100 unique guest access codes.

Schedule codes for certain times of day on a recurring, temporary or single-use basis so you control access to your home.

Send virtual keys to guests with your smartphone for additional keyless convenience.

Use the activity log to see when your lock has been accessed, giving you greater peace of mind.

Select length of time delay for auto-locking so you never accidentally leave the door unlocked.

Receive low battery warnings with advanced notice.

Customize push notifications so you decide when to be alerted if access codes are used.

Configure built-in alarm warnings based on the type of disturbance detected.

Interactive instructions make installation simple with no handyman or electrician required.

Voice assistant capability including Alexa.

Additionally, the Key-compatible Schlage Connect Zigbee-Certified Smart Deadbolt with Amazon Cloud Cam bundle will also work with Ring devices.

Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt is now available for purchase at Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Build.com and now, Ring.com nationwide with a MSRP of $250. Additionally, customers can purchase a Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for the bundle price of $349.99 on Amazon.com and Ring.com.

For more information, please visit www.Schlage.com

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in the field of safety and security. We keep people and their property safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions and advanced technology. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Ring

Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products and services. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, two Newark, NJ neighborhoods saw an over 50 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Video Doorbells and Spotlight Cams were installed on 11% of homes in the communities. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

