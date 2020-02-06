Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allegion plc    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allegion : Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 19%, Authorizes Up to $800 Million Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:02pm EST

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 19-percent increase from 2019 and the company’s sixth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends. The board also approved a new stock repurchase authorization of up to, and including, $800 million of the company’s ordinary shares. This new stock repurchase program replaces the program established in 2017.

“Both the dividend increase and share repurchase authorization represent our board’s strong belief in Allegion’s long-term cash flow potential – as well as their support of our long-standing strategy to create value for our shareholders through a balanced and flexible approach to organic investments, accretive acquisitions and shareholder distributions,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “In addition, we continue to expect an annual rate of dividend increase that’s above the rate of earnings growth.”

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Share repurchases will be made from time to time at the discretion of management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the company's 2019 financial performance, the company’s growth strategy, the company’s capital allocation strategy, the company’s tax planning strategies, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases, or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance, or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019, and in its other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLEGION PLC
05:02pALLEGION : Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 19%, Authorizes Up to $800 Mill..
BU
02/05ALLEGION : to Attend Barclays' Industrial Select Conference 2020
BU
01/22SCHLAGE : ® Celebrates 100th Anniversary at the 2020 International Builders' Sho..
PR
01/21ALLEGION : Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2019 Fourth-Quarter, F..
BU
01/13Skilled Workers Score Sweeter Perks to Move -- WSJ
DJ
01/09ALLEGION : expands partnership with CBORD to offer perimeter security solution t..
AQ
01/07ALLEGION : Expands Partnership With CBORD To Offer Perimeter Security Solution T..
PR
2019ALLEGION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2019ALLEGION PLC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
2019ALLEGION PLC : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 867 M
EBIT 2019 602 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 1 111 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,71x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 12 384 M
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 123,00  $
Last Close Price 133,28  $
Spread / Highest target 5,04%
Spread / Average Target -7,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC7.02%12 140
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%48 498
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%8 438
FLIR SYSTEMS INC4.19%7 040
ADT INC.-17.15%4 793
DORMAKABA-9.96%2 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group