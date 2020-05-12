Allegion : to Attend 2020 Goldman Sachs Virtual Industrials & Materials Conference

Log in
05/12/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2020 Goldman Sachs Virtual Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 13.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2020
