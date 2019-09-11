Log in
ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ALNA)
Allena Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Unmet Need in Enteric Hyperoxaluria and Potential for Reloxaliase

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader symposium on the unmet need in enteric hyperoxaluria and the potential for reloxaliase as a first-in-class therapy for patients. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET in New York.

Scheduled to speak at the event is Gregory Tasian, M.D., Assistant Professor of Urology in Surgery and Epidemiology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Attending Pediatric Urologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Dr. Tasian’s research focuses on the epidemiology and management of kidney stone disease among children and adults.

Additionally, Allena management will provide an overview of the market opportunity in enteric hyperoxaluria and its ongoing clinical development programs for reloxaliase, with a focus on URIROX-1, its first pivotal Phase 3 trial.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the event.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -45,7 M
Net income 2019 -45,3 M
Finance 2019 15,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,12x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 100 M
Chart ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,29  $
Last Close Price 4,27  $
Spread / Highest target 743%
Spread / Average Target 422%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Brenner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey L. Margolin Chairman
Edward Wholihan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Hugh Wight Vice President-Technical Operations
Robert Ira Tepper Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-21.65%100
GILEAD SCIENCES7.24%84 954
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.20%43 956
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.04%31 045
GENMAB24.40%12 781
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.29%8 717
