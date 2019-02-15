ALLERGAN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 19, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017, and
December 19, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Allergan and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-agn/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 19, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had halted the sale
of its textured breast implants in the European market following a
compulsory recall request from the French regulatory authority, Agence
Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, after the product’s CE Mark
certification expired, amid concerns of a link to a rare form of cancer.
On this news, the price of Allergan’s shares plummeted.
The first-filed case is Cook v. Allergan Plc et al, No.
18-cv-12089.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005545/en/