ALLERGAN PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
My previous session
  Report  
ALLERGAN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN

02/15/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017, and December 19, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Allergan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-agn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had halted the sale of its textured breast implants in the European market following a compulsory recall request from the French regulatory authority, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, after the product’s CE Mark certification expired, amid concerns of a link to a rare form of cancer.

On this news, the price of Allergan’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Cook v. Allergan Plc et al, No. 18-cv-12089.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 162 M
EBIT 2019 7 090 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 18 297 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 588,58
P/E ratio 2020 66,23
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
Capitalization 46 771 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC3.75%46 771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.08%360 216
PFIZER-3.85%243 426
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.22%230 883
NOVARTIS6.02%225 234
MERCK AND COMPANY3.31%205 274
