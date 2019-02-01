ALLERGAN ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Allergan plc. - AGN

Log in
02/01/2019 | 10:53pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017, and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Allergan investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-allergan-plc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Allergan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had halted the sale of its textured breast implants in the European market following a compulsory recall request from the French regulatory authority, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, after the product’s CE Mark certification expired, amid concerns of a link to a rare form of cancer.

On this news, the price of Allergan’s shares plummeted.

The case is Cook v. Allergan Plc et al, No. 18-cv-12089.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
