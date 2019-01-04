Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC (AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 24, 2017, and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Allergan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-agn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Allergan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had halted the sale of its textured breast implants in the European market following a compulsory recall request from the French regulatory authority, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, after the product's CE Mark certification expired, amid concerns of a link to a rare form of cancer.

On this news, the price of Allergan's shares plummeted.

The case is Cook v. Allergan Plc et al, No. 18-cv- 12089.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-allergan-plc---agn-300772722.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
10:51pALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
01/03Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
RE
01/03Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
RE
01/03ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Bailey A R..
PU
01/03ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Ling Karen
PU
01/03ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities DArecca Ja..
PU
01/03ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities SAUNDERS B..
PU
01/03ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Nicholson ..
PU
01/03ALLERGAN : New Data Published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmac..
PR
01/03ALLERGAN : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Host Confere..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.