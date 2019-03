Allergan : 2018 Form 10-K (PDF) 0 03/22/2019 | 04:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 10-K ☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 OR

☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission File Number 001-36867 Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter, principal office and address and telephone number State of incorporation or organization I.R.S. Employer Identification No. Allergan plc Ireland 98-1114402 Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park Coolock, Dublin, D17 E400, Ireland (862) 261-7000 001-36887 Warner Chilcott Limited Bermuda 98-0496358 Canon's Court 22 Victoria Street Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda (441) 295-2244 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:Title of Each Class Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Allergan plc Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Allergan plc Warner Chilcott LimitedYes☒Yes☒ No☐No☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Allergan plc Yes☐ No☒ Warner Chilcott Limited Yes☐ No☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days: Allergan plc Yes☒ No☐ Warner Chilcott Limited Yes☒ No☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Allergan plc Yes☒ No☐ Warner Chilcott Limited Yes☒ No☐ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§ 229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not becontained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, indefinitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. Allergan plc Warner Chilcott Limited ☐ ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Allergan plc Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ Warner Chilcott Limited Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Allergan plc Yes☐ No☒ Warner Chilcott Limited Yes☐ No☒ The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting stock held by non-affiliates of Allergan plc as of June 30, 2018, based upon the last sale price reported for such date on the New York Stock Exchange, was $56.5 billion. The calculation of the aggregate market value of voting and non-voting stock excludes Class A ordinary shares of Allergan plc held by executive officers, directors, and stockholders that the registrant concluded were affiliates of Allergan plc on that date. Number of shares of Allergan plc's Ordinary Shares outstanding on February 8, 2019: 332,614,474 This Annual Report on Form 10-K is a combined report being filed separately by two different registrants: Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited. Warner Chilcott Limited is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. The information in this Annual Report on Form 10-K is equally applicable to Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited, except where otherwise indicated. Warner Chilcott Limited meets the conditions set forth in General Instruction H(1)(a) and (b) of Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, is therefore filing this form with a reduced disclosure format. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Certain information required by Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Annual Report") is incorporated by reference from the Allergan plc proxy statement to be filed pursuant to Regulation 14A with respect to the Registrant's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 1,2019. ALLERGAN PLC WARNER CHILCOTT LIMITED TABLE OF CONTENTS FORM 10-K FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 PAGE PART I ITEM 1. Business 3 ITEM 1A. Risk Factors 22 ITEM 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 43 ITEM 2. Properties 43 ITEM 3. Legal Proceedings 44 ITEM 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 44 PART II ITEM 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 45 ITEM 6. Selected Financial Data 48 ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 50 ITEM 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 81 ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 83 ITEM 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 83 ITEM 9A. Controls and Procedures 83 ITEM 9B. Other Information 84 ITEM 10. 85 ITEM 11. 87 ITEM 12. 87 ITEM 13. 87 ITEM 14. 87 ITEM 15. 88 ITEM 16. 94 95 PART III Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance Executive Compensation Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence Principal Accounting Fees and Services PART IV Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules Form 10-K Summary SIGNATURES 2 PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Explanatory Note This Annual Report on Form 10-K is a combined annual report being filed separately by two registrants: Allergan plc and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Warner Chilcott Limited. Each registrant hereto is filing on its own behalf all the information contained in this annual report that relates to such registrant. Each registrant hereto is not filing any information that does not relate to such registrant, and therefore makes no representations as to any such information. Company History Allergan plc was incorporated in Ireland on May 16, 2013 as a private limited company and re-registered effective September 20, 2013 as a public limited company. Except where otherwise indicated, and excluding certain insignificant cash and non-cash transactions at the Allergan plc level, the consolidated financial statements and disclosures are for two separate registrants, Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited. The results of Warner Chilcott Limited are consolidated into the results of Allergan plc. Due to the deminimis activity between Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited, references throughout this document relate to both Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited. Refer to"Note 3 -Reconciliation of Warner Chilcott Limited results to Allergan plc results"in the accompanying"Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements"in this document for a summary of the details on the differences between Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited. Allergan plc ordinary shares are traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol"AGN."Pursuant to Rule 12g-3(c) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the"Exchange Act"), Allergan plc's ordinary shares are deemed to be registered under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act, and Allergan plc is subject to the informational requirements of the Exchange Act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. In August 2016 we completed the divestiture of our global generics business and certain other assets to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva") (the"Teva Transaction") for $33.3 billion in cash, net of cash acquired by Teva, which included estimated working capital and other contractual adjustments, and 100.3 million unregistered Teva ordinary shares (or American Depository Shares with respect thereto). As part of the Teva Transaction, Teva acquired our global generics business, including the United States ("U.S.") and international generic commercial units, our third-party supplier Medis, our global generic manufacturing operations, our global generic research and development ("R&D") unit, our international over-the-counter ("OTC") commercial unit (excluding OTC eye care products) and certain established international brands. In October 2016, the Company completed the divestiture of the Anda Distribution business to Teva for $500.0 million. The Anda Distribution business distributed generic, branded, specialty and OTC pharmaceutical products from more than 300 manufacturers to retail independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and physician offices across the U.S. As a result of the Teva Transaction and the divestiture of the Company's Anda Distribution business, and in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2014-08"Presentation of Financial Statements (Topic 205) and Property, Plant and Equipment (Topic 360): Reporting Discontinued Operations and Disclosures of Disposals of Components of an Entity,"the financial results of the businesses held for sale were reclassified to discontinued operations for all periods presented in our consolidated financial statements. The results of our discontinued operations include the results of our generic product development, manufacturing and distribution of off-patent pharmaceutical products, certain established international brands marketed similarly to generic products and out-licensed generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Europe through our Medis third-party business through August 2016, as well as our Anda Distribution business through October 2016. References throughout to"we,""our,""us,"the"Company"or"Allergan"refer to financial information and transactions of Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. prior to January 23, 2013, Allergan Finance, LLC from January 23, 2013 until October 1, 2013 and Allergan plc and Warner Chilcott Limited subsequent to October 1, 2013. References throughout to"Ordinary Shares"refer to Allergan plc's ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those identified under"Risk Factors"in this Annual Report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). 3 Business Overview Allergan plc is a global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. The Company has operations in more than 100 countries. Warner Chilcott Limited is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc and has the same principal business activities. Allergan plc's principal executive offices are located at Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park, Coolock, Dublin, Ireland and our administrative headquarters are located at 5 Giralda Farms, Madison, NJ 07940. Our Internet website address iswww.allergan.com. We do not intend this website address to be an active link or to otherwise incorporate by reference the contents of the website into this report. Our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, and all amendments thereto, are available free of charge on our Internet website. These reports are posted on our website as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are electronically filed with the SEC. The public may read and copy any materials that we file with the SEC electronically through the SEC website (www.sec.gov). The information contained on the SEC's website is not incorporated by reference into this Form 10-K and should not be considered to be part of this Form 10-K. Within the Investors section of our website, we provide information concerning corporate governance, including our Corporate Governance Guidelines, Board Committee Charters and Composition, Code of Conduct and other information. Refer to"ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS-CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS"in this document. Business Development 2018 Significant Business Developments The following are the significant transactions that were completed or announced in the year ended December 31, 2018. Licenses and Asset Acquisitions Bonti, Inc. On October 24, 2018, the Company acquired Bonti, Inc. ("Bonti"), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, fast-acting neurotoxin programs for aesthetic and therapeutic applications, for $195.0 million upfront plus contingent consideration of up to $90.0 million which may be recorded if the corresponding events become probable. The transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition as the purchase primarily related to one asset. The aggregate upfront expense of $196.6 million was recorded as a component of R&D expense in the year ended December 31, 2018. Elastagen Pty Ltd On April 6, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Elastagen Pty Ltd, a clinical stage medical company developing medical and cosmetic treatments including recombinant human tropoelastin, the precursor of elastin, which will be combined with Allergan's existing fillers product lines. The transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition as the purchase primarily related to one asset. The aggregate upfront expense of $96.1 million was recorded as a component of R&D expense during the year ended December 31, 2018. Under the terms of the agreement, Elastagen Pty Ltd is eligible to receive additional contingent consideration of up to $165.0 million which may be recorded if the corresponding events become probable. Repros Therapeutics, Inc. On January 31, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Repros Therapeutics, Inc., which was accounted for as an asset acquisition as the purchase primarily related to one asset. The aggregate upfront expense of $33.2 million was recorded as a component of R&D expense during the year ended December 31, 2018. 4 Divestitures Anti-Infectives Business Classified as Held for Sale As of December 31, 2018, Allergan concluded that its Anti-Infectives business met the criteria for held for sale based on management's intent and ability to divest the business within the next twelve months. As a result of this decision, Allergan impaired the business assets by $771.7 million, including goodwill of $622.0 million, based on the expected aggregate fair value to be received of approximately $885.0 million. Upon the sale of the business, Allergan would only recognize the upfront proceeds received in exchange for the assets disposed, which may result in further potential write downs as of the date of sale. If contingent consideration is part of the aggregate fair value received, the Company would recognize any future benefits in"other income / (expense)"as the contingent portion of the divestiture is earned. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. On November 30, 2018, the Company divested Rhofade®to Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price included an upfront cash payment, a potential development milestone payment for an additional dermatology product, and tiered payments based on annual net sales of Rhofade®, which have a fair value estimated to be $50.3 million. As a result of this transaction, the Company recorded a net loss of $266.2 million which is included as a component of"Asset sales and impairments, net". Almirall, S.A. On September 20, 2018, the Company completed the sale of five medical dermatology products (Aczone®, Tazorac®, Azelex®, Cordran®Tape and Seysara™) in the U.S. to Almirall, S.A. Allergan concluded that these assets constituted a business. As part of the sale, the Company received cash consideration of $550.0 million and is eligible to receive a contingent payment of up to an additional $100.0 million in the event that net sales of the divested products in a specified calendar year exceed a sales target, to which no fair value has been ascribed. As a result of this transaction, the Company recorded a net gain of $129.6 million included as a component of"other income / (expense), net". 2017 Significant Business Developments The following are the significant transactions that were completed or announced in the year ended December 31, 2017. Acquisitions Keller Medical, Inc. On June 23, 2017, the Company acquired Keller Medical, Inc. ("Keller"), a privately held medical device company and developer of the Keller Funnel®(the"Keller Acquisition"). The Keller Acquisition combined the Keller Funnel®with the Company's leading breast implants business. Zeltiq®Aesthetics, Inc. On April 28, 2017, the Company acquired Zeltiq®Aesthetics, Inc. ("Zeltiq") for an acquisition accounting purchase price of $2,405.4 million (the"Zeltiq Acquisition"). Zeltiq was focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform (Coolsculpting®). The Zeltiq Acquisition combined Zeltiq's body contouring business with the Company's leading portfolio of medical aesthetics. LifeCell Corporation On February 1, 2017, the Company acquired LifeCell Corporation ("LifeCell"), a regenerative medicine company, for an acquisition accounting price of $2,883.1 million (the"LifeCell Acquisition"). The LifeCell Acquisition combined LifeCell's novel, regenerative medicines business, including its high-quality and durable portfolio of dermal matrix products, with the Company's leading portfolio of medical aesthetic products, breast implants and tissue expanders. The LifeCell Acquisition expanded the Company's medical aesthetics portfolio by adding Alloderm®and Strattice®. 5 Licenses and Other Transactions Accounted for as Asset Acquisitions Lyndra, Inc. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Allergan plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 20:29:02 UTC 0 Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC 04:30p ALLERGAN : 2018 Form 10-K (PDF) PU 09:13a ALLERGAN : Announces FDA Approval of AVYCAZ for Pediatric Patients AQ 03/21 ALLERGAN : Amendment to a previously filed 4 PU 03/21 ALLERGAN : CoolSculpting® and Sonja Morgan Talk Bikini Denial Just In Time For S.. PR 03/21 ALLERGAN : CoolSculpting and Sonja Morgan Partner to Talk Bikini Denial AQ 03/20 ALLERGAN : CoolSculpting® and Sonja Morgan Partner to Talk Bikini Denial PR 03/19 ALLERGAN : Announces FDA Approval of AVYCAZ for Pediatric Patients AQ 03/18 ALLERGAN : Announces FDA Approval of AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for Ped.. PR 03/15 ALLERGAN : to Present New Data AQ 03/14 ALLERGAN : to Present New Data - "Extended Duration of Intraocular Pressure (IOP.. PU