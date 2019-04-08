Allergan : 360° Aesthetics Report™ Reveals Evolving Beauty Perceptions And Diverse Priorities Around The World

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today released the results of their first-of-its-kind worldwide medical aesthetics study, titled the Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report, exploring the mindset and motivations of aesthetically conscious consumers across a variety of ages, races, cultures and genders, as well as the physicians who treat them.

"Allergan is proud to have undertaken one of the most far-reaching and authoritative studies ever conducted on the subject," says Brent Saunders, Chairman and CEO of Allergan. "As a company with worldwide awareness, reach, and brand affinity, we are in a unique position to identify and report on trends and drive change in the medical aesthetics category. It is our responsibility to better understand the perspectives and needs of the patients and physicians we serve, as well as continue to educate consumers."

To develop the report, Allergan tapped into more than 14,500 aesthetically conscious consumers and 1,300 aesthetic physicians in 18 countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia. An advisory board of globally-renowned physicians partnered with Allergan to interpret the data and bring the findings to life.*

Results indicated that consumer interest in medical aesthetics is at an all-time high, but there are significant gaps between what consumers and practitioners expect from treatments.

"As physicians, there is much we can learn about our patients from the Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report – from how beauty is defined across cultures to how women and men around the world prioritize and go about achieving their aesthetic goals," says San Diego-based dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Fabi. "We know there is an increasing desire for knowledge about facial injectables, skincare, and body treatments, and this eye-opening report will ultimately lead to more informed and honest conversations between practitioners and their patients."

CLICK TO TWEET: New Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report Reveals Evolving Beauty Perceptions and Diverse Priorities Around the World.

CLICK TO TWEET: New Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report Reveals Evolving Beauty Perceptions and Diverse Priorities Around the World. https://ctt.ec/h2f6q+

THE DIGITAL BOOM

In an age where social media is prevalent and filters are the new standard, digital platforms have become a forum for beauty conversation and discovery.

The study found that 28% (n=14,584) of global consumers turn to the internet as their first stop when searching for a dermatologist or plastic surgeon for an aesthetic treatment and 82% (n=351) of U.S. consumers (ages 21-35) turn to Instagram as their leading source of information.*

"As with everything else that has evolved in the cosmetic industry, so too have aesthetic patients in being more mainstream, reaching out through social media, and using before and after photos as references," says Montreal-based plastic surgeon Dr. Arthur Swift. "They are more educated than ever, since the digital world has enabled a constant flow of information when using these platforms for research. Regardless of the changing landscape, there still needs to be a responsible degree of education from treating physicians."

MILLENNIAL MOMENT

According to the report, more than half the millennials surveyed would consider a surgical or non-surgical intervention to enhance their appearance, with 61% agreeing their overall appearance impacts how successful they are in life (n= 928).*

"When the question is no longer 'if' I should consider treatment, but 'when' I should consider it, the conversation with the physician changes," says Dr. Fabi. "In the past, we saw patients for aesthetic treatments before a big event such as a wedding or reunion, whereas now we see them on a more regular basis, and they use words like 'preventative care'."

WELLNESS AND SELF-CARE

Global perspectives on aesthetic treatments are shifting and consumers are more motivated to make changes as part of their lifestyle choices.

"We are a maintenance-focused society. The same people who are committing to monthly gym memberships and private sessions with trainers are requesting body contouring procedures when they come in for their facial injectable treatments," says Dr. Swift.

This is not a surprise, as 68% (n=3,028) say looking their best is an important part of their daily activities (such as career, volunteering, and running errands) and 53% (n=14,584) of consumers globally would consider a non-invasive body contouring treatment. Other top concerns globally were facial lines or wrinkles around the eyes, with 32% (n=14,457) of consumers worldwide currently considering a facial injectable treatment.*

DISCOVER MORE

Visit 360aestheticsreport.com to access the full Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report, providing a deeper look at the differing perspectives and attitudes across the world.

*Data On File, Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; risks related to impairments; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS: Allergan:

Investors:

Manisha Narasimhan, PhD

(862) 261-7162





Media:

Amy Rose

(862) 289-3072





Ember Garrett

(714) 246-3525

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-360-aesthetics-report-reveals-evolving-beauty-perceptions-and-diverse-priorities-around-the-world-300825802.html

SOURCE Allergan plc