Allergan : A preliminary proxy statement relating to a merger or acquisition

Table of Contents PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT-SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED AUGUST 12, 2019 ALLERGAN PLC Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park, Coolock, Dublin D17 E400 Ireland TRANSACTION PROPOSED-YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT To our Shareholders: You are cordially invited to attend two special meetings of the shareholders of Allergan plc, referred to as "Allergan." The first, the special Court- ordered meeting, is to be held on [ ], 2019 at [ ] local time, at [ ], and the second, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, referred to as the "extraordinary general meeting," is to be held on [ ], 2019 at [ ] local time, at [ ], or, if the special Court-ordered meeting has not concluded by [ ] local time, as soon as possible after the conclusion or adjournment of the special Court-ordered meeting. As previously announced, on June 25, 2019, Allergan entered into a Transaction Agreement, referred to as the "Transaction Agreement," by and among Allergan, AbbVie Inc., a Delaware corporation, referred to as "AbbVie," and Venice Subsidiary LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of AbbVie, referred to as "Acquirer Sub." Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Acquirer Sub will acquire Allergan (referred to as the "acquisition" or the "transaction") pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014, referred to as the "Act," and a capital reduction under Sections 84 to 86 of the Act, which are collectively referred to as the "scheme." As a result of the scheme, Allergan will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AbbVie. As consideration for the acquisition, Allergan shareholders will be entitled to receive at the effective time of the scheme, referred to as the "effective time," (i) $120.30 in cash and (ii) 0.8660 of a newly issued share of AbbVie common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "AbbVie common stock"), in exchange for each Allergan ordinary share held by such Allergan shareholders, which together are referred to as the "scheme consideration." If the payment of the scheme consideration would result in the issuance of AbbVie common stock in excess of 19.99% of the aggregate shares of AbbVie common stock outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition (the "completion") (as reasonably determined by AbbVie) (the "share cap"), the exchange ratio of 0.8660 will be reduced by the smallest number (rounded to the nearest 0.0001) that causes the total number of shares of AbbVie common stock issuable in the acquisition to not exceed the share cap, and the cash consideration described above would then be increased by an amount in cash equal to that number multiplied by the ten (10) day volume-weighted average price of AbbVie common stock starting with the opening of trading on the eleventh trading day prior to the date of completion (the "completion date") to the closing of trading on the second to last trading day prior to the completion date. Allergan equity awards will be treated as set forth in the Transaction Agreement, such that (i) each Allergan option and each Allergan restricted stock unit award that is outstanding immediately prior to the effective time will be substituted by AbbVie with a corresponding award relating to shares of AbbVie common stock, with the number of shares of AbbVie common stock subject to such award and, if applicable, the exercise price applicable to such award, determined in accordance with the formulas set forth in the Transaction Agreement, and (ii) each Allergan performance stock unit award that is outstanding as of immediately prior to the effective time will be substituted by AbbVie with an AbbVie restricted stock unit award that vests based on the holder's continued service following the effective time and relates to a number of shares of AbbVie common stock determined in accordance with the formula set forth in the Transaction Agreement, in each case, as further described below. Table of Contents You are being asked to vote on a proposal to approve the scheme at both special meetings, as well as additional proposals being presented at the extraordinary general meeting that shareholders must approve in order to properly implement the scheme and upon which approval of the acquisition is conditioned. The scheme is also subject to approval by the Irish High Court. More information about the transaction and the proposals is contained in the accompanying proxy statement. We urge all Allergan shareholders to read the accompanying proxy statement, including the annexes and the documents incorporated by reference therein, carefully and in their entirety. In particular, we urge you to read carefully "Risk Factors" beginning on page 19 of the accompanying proxy statement. Your proxy is being solicited by the members of the board of directors of Allergan entitled to solicit your proxy under the Irish Takeover Rules. After careful consideration, the members of the board of directors of Allergan entitled to make a recommendation in this matter under the Irish Takeover Rules (additional information regarding interests in the transaction of the directors entitled to make such recommendation may be found in "The Transaction-Interestsof Certain Persons in the Transaction" beginning on page 61 of the accompanying proxy statement, and each subsequent reference to the Allergan board of directors is intended to refer to the members so entitled) have unanimously determined that the Transaction Agreement and the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, including the scheme, are fair to and in the best interests of Allergan and its shareholders and that the terms of the scheme are fair and reasonable. The Allergan board of directors recommends unanimously that you vote "FOR" all proposals. In considering the recommendation of the Allergan board of directors, you should be aware that certain directors and executive officers of Allergan have interests in the proposed transaction that are in addition to, or different from, any interests they might have as shareholders. See "The Transaction-Interestsof Certain Persons in the Transaction" beginning on page 61 for more information. Your vote is very important. Please vote as soon as possible, whether or not you plan to attend the special meetings, by following the instructions in the accompanying proxy statement. On behalf of the Allergan board of directors, thank you for your consideration and continued support. Very truly yours, Brenton L. Saunders Christopher J. Coughlin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lead Independent Director Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the transaction or determined if the accompanying proxy statement is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. For the avoidance of doubt, the accompanying proxy statement is not intended to be and is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Companies Act 2014, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, the European Union (Prospectus) Regulations 2019 or the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019, and the Central Bank of Ireland has not approved this document. The accompanying proxy statement is dated [ ], 2019, and is first being mailed to shareholders of Allergan on or about [ ], 2019. The accompanying proxy statement incorporates by reference important business and financial information about Allergan from documents that are not included in or delivered with the proxy statement. This information is available to you without charge upon your written or oral request. You can obtain the documents incorporated by reference in the proxy statement by requesting them in writing or by telephone from Allergan at the following address, email or telephone number: Allergan plc 5 Giralda Farms Madison, New Jersey 07940 Attn: Investor Relations 261-7000

investor.relations@allergan.com

ALLERGAN PLC Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park, Coolock, Dublin D17 E400 Ireland NOTICE OF COURT MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN THE HIGH COURT No. [2019/[ ] [ ]] IN THE MATTER OF ALLERGAN PLC - and - IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by an Order dated [ ], 2019, made in the above matters, the Irish High Court has directed a meeting (referred to as the "special Court-ordered meeting") to be convened of the holders of the Scheme Shares (as defined in the proposed scheme of arrangement that is included in the document of which this Notice forms a part) of Allergan plc ("Allergan") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving a resolution to approve (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 proposed to be made between Allergan and the holders of the Scheme Shares (referred to as the "scheme" or "scheme of arrangement") (and that such meeting will be held at [ ], on [ ] 2019, at [ ] (Irish time)), at which place and time all holders of the Scheme Shares entitled to vote thereat are invited to attend; such resolution being in the following terms: "That the scheme in its original form or with or subject to any modification(s), addition(s) or condition(s) approved or imposed by the High Court be agreed to." A copy of the scheme of arrangement and a copy of the explanatory statement required to be furnished pursuant to Section 452 of the Companies Act 2014 are included in the document of which this Notice forms a part. Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the proposed scheme of arrangement that is included in the document of which this Notice forms a part) may vote in person at the special Court-ordered meeting or they may appoint another person, whether a member of Allergan or not, as their proxy to attend, speak and vote in their stead.

