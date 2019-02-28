Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 05:47pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 28, 2019 (February 28, 2019)

ALLERGAN PLC

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Ireland

001-36867

98-1114402

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park

Coolock, Dublin, D17 E400, Ireland

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(862) 261-7000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01

Other Events.

On February 28, 2019, Allergan plc made the following statement in response to a release by Appaloosa LP and another shareholder regarding a shareholder proposal that Appaloosa LP has submitted in connection with Allergan's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 1, 2019:

"Allergan's Board of Directors strongly disagrees that an immediate separation of the CEO and Chair positions is warranted. An immediate separation of the role would be highly disruptive to the company and would diminish the company's ability to execute on its strategy to create a world-class global biopharmaceutical business and develop the company's promising product pipeline. It would also do nothing to enhance the Board's effectiveness or the company performance. The Board believes that a separation of the positions with the next leadership change minimizes risk and is in the best interest of shareholders."

Shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement and any other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders filed with the SEC by Allergan through the website maintained at the SEC athttp://www.sec.gov/ or on Allergan's website athttp://www.allergan.com. Shareholders are advised to read the Proxy Statement when it is available because it contains important information.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: February 28, 2019

Allergan plcBy: /s/ A. Robert D. Bailey

A. Robert D. Bailey

EVP & Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Allergan plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 22:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
05:47pALLERGAN : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
05:21pALLERGAN PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pALLERGAN : shareholder Chevedden backs Appaloosa's proposal to split CEO-chairma..
RE
02/21ALLERGAN : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material
PU
02/20ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities HUGIN ROBE..
PU
02/19ALLERGAN PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K..
AQ
02/19ALLERGAN SHOULD EXPLORE SELLING ITSE : Appaloosa's Tepper
RE
02/19ALLERGAN : Responds to Public Shareholder Letter
PR
02/19ALLERGAN : Robert J. Hugin Appointed to Allergan Board of Directors
PR
02/18ALLERGAN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Rem..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 159 M
EBIT 2019 7 090 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 18 297 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 284,99
P/E ratio 2020 69,10
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 45 216 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC2.21%45 216
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.47%361 841
PFIZER-1.44%248 994
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.26%240 246
NOVARTIS8.76%233 220
MERCK AND COMPANY5.51%209 642
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.