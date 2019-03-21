Log in
ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
Allergan : Amendment to a previously filed 4

03/21/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Reflects shares held by two grantor retained annuity trusts for which the reporting person is the trustee and sole annuitant and which were inadvertently omitted in the Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 7, 2018

/s/ A. Robert D. Bailey, Attorney-in-Fact for the Reporting Person

03/21/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Allergan plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 00:29:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 173 M
EBIT 2019 7 079 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 18 084 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 267,53
P/E ratio 2020 29,54
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 51 113 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC14.97%51 113
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.39%365 572
NOVARTIS10.52%237 139
PFIZER-3.39%234 120
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.28%234 082
MERCK AND COMPANY7.42%211 867
