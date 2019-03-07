Allergan & C : ndé Nast International Announce International Content & Events Partnership for Beauty Decoded Live Series

-- Leading Global Medical Aesthetics Company Partners with Publisher of World's Most Respected and Influential Media Titles in Fashion and Beauty --

-- Beauty Decoded Live Aims to Address Patient Barriers and Fears about Medical Aesthetics Treatment --

-- Partnership Includes Co-Branding for Events, Digital and Print Content Across Markets --

-- Partnership begins in the United Kingdom, and Reaches 10 Countries Across the World in 2019 --

London, United Kingdom - 7 March, 2019: Today Allergan, a world-leader in medical aesthetics, and Condé Nast International, publisher of many of the world's most respected and influential media titles in beauty and fashion, announced an international content and events partnership for Beauty Decoded Live. Beauty Decoded Live is a series of global events designed to educate consumers on facial injectable fillers, dispel the myths of the modern aesthetic landscape and the importance of a proper consultation with a trained healthcare professional in the decision-making process, all to break down the barriers that cause consumer uncertainty with the category.

As part of the partnership, Condé Nast International and Allergan will hold co-branded events in several countries. The events focus on education, and include presentations by a renowned panel of medical aesthetic experts, one-to-one consultations with leading practitioners and high-tech skin analysis. The fully immersive event aims to demystify the science of injectable fillers, explain the product options, provide guidance on the consultation and treatment process, and ultimately arm consumers with the knowledge they need. The campaign will be supported with amplification through print, digital and social content across Condé Nast International's titles.

Marc Princen, Executive Vice President and President, International Business at Allergan said, 'We are thrilled to partner with a world leading publisher like Condé Nast International, that reaches millions of beauty and fashion-conscious consumers, to be our media partner on the Beauty Decoded Live event series. As a medical aesthetics leader, Allergan has been training healthcare professionals on the use of our products for more than 15 years. This is the next step on that journey. It is the role a leader like Allergan must play to help patients address the questions they have about our products and medical aesthetics generally. By partnering with Condé Nast International, we can truly amplify our reach and impact as we roll out this series across global markets.'

Jamie Jouning, Chief Revenue Officer at Condé Nast International said 'This collaboration presented a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ability of Condé Nast International to connect global brands with our sophisticated audiences across markets and cultures, through events and relevant content activations. We are excited to cooperate with Allergan, a leader in the medical aesthetic sector and a business that lists innovation as one of its core values.

The global Beauty Decoded Live series kicks off on March 7, 2019, in London, UK and will reach 10 countries across the world in 2019, including Brazil, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Turkey.

About Beauty Decoded Live

With an ever-evolving medical aesthetics landscape, consumers have a growing desire to choose and control how they wish to look. At the same time, people remain unclear about the treatment journey and as a result, don't have the confidence to take those initial first steps. The aim of Allergan's Beauty Decoded Event, which is being rolled out globally, is to 'decode' medical aesthetics, so that consumers can seek reassurance and empowerment to book their first consultation.

With presentations by a renowned panel of medical aesthetic experts, one-to-one consultations with leading practitioners, high tech skin analysis, a live injection demonstration and plenty more, this fully immersive event aims to demystify the science of injectable fillers, explain the product options, provide guidance on the consultation and treatment process, and ultimately arm consumers with the knowledge they need to: Uncover it. Discover it. Decode it…and aim for the look they want.

