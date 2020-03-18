Log in
Allergan : Declares Second Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend of $0.74 Per Ordinary Share

03/18/2020 | 07:31am EDT

DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.74 per ordinary share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on the closing date of AbbVie's pending acquisition of Allergan, which remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, or on June 15, 2020 if closing has not yet occurred. Allergan's second quarter 2020 dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2020.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; risks related to impairments; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:      

Allergan:


Investors:


Manisha Narasimhan, PhD


(862) 261-7488




Media: 


Lisa Brown


(862) 261-7320

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-declares-second-quarter-2020-cash-dividend-of-0-74-per-ordinary-share-301025863.html

