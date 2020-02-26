Allergan : Form 8.3 - -2

Date of disclosure 26(th) February 2020 ------------------------------------------------------- -------------------- Contact name Lionel Colaco ------------------------------------------------------- -------------------- Telephone number 020 33956098 ------------------------------------------------------- -------------------- If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which N/A connected ------------------------------------------------------- -------------------- If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note N/A 10) ------------------------------------------------------- --------------------