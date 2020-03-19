Log in
ALLERGAN PLC    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
03/19 11:24:26 am
167.405 USD   -1.08%
11:05aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:05aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/18DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
Allergan : Form 8.3 - -2-

03/19/2020 | 11:05am EDT
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       19(th) March 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -4.20% 68.16 Delayed Quote.-19.78%
ALLERGAN PLC -0.71% 166.94 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 068 M
EBIT 2020 7 315 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Debt 2020 12 474 M
Yield 2020 1,76%
P/E ratio 2020 112x
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,87x
Capitalization 55 677 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC-10.11%55 677
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.36%355 802
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.58%253 549
MERCK & CO., INC-21.24%181 673
PFIZER, INC.-17.92%179 522
NOVARTIS-21.63%167 842
