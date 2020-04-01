Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/01 11:35:25 am
174.815 USD   -1.29%
11:03aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:03aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
11:02aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allergan : Form 8.3 - -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:03am EDT
     Sale                               1,400                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,700                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 400                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 177                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 200                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,200                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              29,156                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 720                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 209                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                1893                   175.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 700                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       01(st) April 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
11:03aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:03aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
11:02aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:35aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc
AQ
03/31ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/31DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
03/30ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
03/30ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/30ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 678 M
EBIT 2020 7 085 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Debt 2020 12 765 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 118x
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
EV / Sales2021 4,11x
Capitalization 58 266 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 193,50  $
Last Close Price 177,10  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC-7.36%58 266
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.82%345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.02%277 060
MERCK & CO., INC-15.40%195 141
NOVARTIS-13.11%187 703
PFIZER, INC.-16.69%181 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group