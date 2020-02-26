Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/26 09:41:21 am
194.825 USD   +0.57%
ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
ALLERGAN : to Present New Data for Investigational Bimatoprost Sustained-Release at American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting
AQ
Allergan : Form 8.3 -

02/26/2020 | 09:31am EST
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                25(th) February 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                67,244,986  4.54508% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  67,244,986  4.54508% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               162                    88.53 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,960                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            13,188                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            19,800                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,400                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               561                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               4,500                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 600                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               7,100                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,400                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 200                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    90.72 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             353,822                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              13,944                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 812                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              13,188                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               6,615                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,518                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 585                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 600                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 974                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               6,818                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 974                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 974                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 536                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 569                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,128                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,705                    89.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                       NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-20 0930ET
