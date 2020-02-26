Allergan : Form 8.3

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 25(th) February 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 67,244,986 4.54508% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 67,244,986 4.54508% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 162 88.53 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,960 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 13,188 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 19,800 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 600 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,400 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 561 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 4,500 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 600 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 7,100 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,400 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 200 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 90.72 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 353,822 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 13,944 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 812 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 13,188 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 6,615 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,518 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 585 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 600 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 974 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 6,818 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 974 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 974 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 536 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 569 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 3,128 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,705 89.18 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- N/A ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ N/A ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ N/A ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------- ------------------------- N/A --------------------- ------- ------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ----------------------------------------------------------- N/A ----------------------------------------------------------- Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO ------------------------------------------------------- --------------------

