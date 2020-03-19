Log in
03/19 11:24:36 am
167.38 USD   -1.09%
ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
Allergan : Form 8.3 -

03/19/2020 | 11:05am EDT
TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Allergan plc 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.0001 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                18(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                13,719,270  4.16781% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  13,719,270  4.16781% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,900                   170.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               452                   166.94 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,300                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,400                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,546                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            56,933                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,987                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,544                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                92                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               161                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                20                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   167.31 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               176                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               180                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,736                   164.51 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               125                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               373                   166.94 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 400                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 400                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 800                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,400                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,300                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 168                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 132                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               4,608                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  74                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 176                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  60                   169.23 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   161.58 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-20 1104ET
