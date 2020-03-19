Allergan : Form 8.3

TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in Allergan plc --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.0001 ordinary shares the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 18(th) March 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 13,719,270 4.16781% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 13,719,270 4.16781% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,900 170.28 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 452 166.94 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 800 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,300 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,400 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,546 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 56,933 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,987 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,544 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 92 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 161 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 20 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 167.31 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 176 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 180 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,736 164.51 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 125 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 373 166.94 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 400 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 400 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 800 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 100 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,400 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,300 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 168 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 132 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 4,608 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 74 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 176 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 60 169.23 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 100 161.58 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- N/A ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ N/A ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ N/A ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------- ------------------------- N/A --------------------- ------- ------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person

