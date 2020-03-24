Allergan : Form 8.3

TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in Allergan plc --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.0001 ordinary shares the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 23(rd) March 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 13,610,109 4.13465% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 13,610,109 4.13465% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 11,600 167.99 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 500 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,100 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,500 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 400 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 168.27 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,400 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 400 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 52 166.19 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 540 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 4,599 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 115 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,800 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 12 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 84 166.55 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 118 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 125 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 66 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 100 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,100 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 400 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 400 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,500 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 788 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 82,740 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 14,553 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 176 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 805 167.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- N/A ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ N/A ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ N/A ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------- ------------------------- N/A --------------------- ------- ------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ----------------------------------------------------------- N/A ----------------------------------------------------------- Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO ------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- Date of disclosure 24(th) March 2020 ------------------------------------------------------- -----------------

